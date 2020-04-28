AECOM hires 100 people in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – AECOM is a company that specializes in building challenging infrastructure projects across the country and the world.

His work includes things like building emerging hospitals, establishing transportation routes, even building clean water resources, to name a few.

Wendy López, AECOM Senior Vice President says they have many jobs available at various levels.

She says they want to hire about 100 people in total across Texas, and 35 in the DFW region.

Lopez said, provide architects and engineers, construction personnel for large projects. In general, the bigger and more messy, the more complex, the better for AECOM.

They also have entry-level positions for interns and higher-level positions at the "Director,quot; level.

The jobs are permanent and come with all the benefits.

López added: “AECOM pays quite well. It would put us at the top of the market "in describing compensation packages.