Advocates ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel rent and mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info SF) – California residents, activists, advocates and lawmakers called on Governor Gavin Newsom to cancel rent and mortgage payments during the coronavirus outbreak to save low-income and working-class individuals and families from failure of housing.

During a teleconferenced city council meeting Monday afternoon, several advocacy organizations across the state asked Newsom to cancel the rentals, including Tenants Together, Housing Now! PICO California and the Association for Working Families.

"The reality is that people matter about profits, and today is a day to show it," said Hayward City Councilwoman Aisha Wahab. "I don't want to repeat the situation of the Great Recession. The banks kept all the houses and the people were affected at that time."

Wahab was one of several speakers who advocated on behalf of tenants and homeowners who have no longer made the house payments or will soon lose one due to loss of income due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We were already fighting before COVID-19 and now we are fighting," said María Guadalupe "Lupe,quot; Arreola, executive director of Tenants Together.

Organizers of the virtual city council called for more than just eviction moratoriums. They asked the governor to go one step further and totally forgive the rent and mortgage payments.

Vannessa Bunes, a member of ACCE Action in Oakland, said federal stimulus controls and eviction moratoriums will not be enough for older people, who are at the highest risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19.

"Getting a four bill for April, May, June and July would be more than $ 10,000," said Bunes. "My husband and I are older citizens. We have more life behind us than in front of us, so that type of debt would lead to homelessness. ”

