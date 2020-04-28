Advancement of brain implants can reverse paralysis – BGR

The researchers developed a system that uses a brain implant and a brain-computer interface to translate the signals between the brain and limbs of a paralyzed person.

Early tests show that the system can restore the sense of touch and even allow a paralyzed patient to play Guitar Hero.

Eventually, as the technology improves further, a portable version of this system could provide paralyzed patients with much more freedom than they currently have.

When a person becomes paralyzed, either from a traumatic injury or as a result of illness, there is generally little hope of reversal. Ian Burkhart was almost completely paralyzed after an injury in 2010, and he is now one of the first patients to promise to use a new system that combines a brain implant with signal reading software to restore movement and, incredibly, sense. touch.

How Syfy Wire Burkhart's progress is reportedly the subject of a new article published in Cell, and could change the way doctors approach the difficult process of treating paralyzed patients.

Spinal cord injuries can be absolutely devastating. They can completely shut off motor function and sensory inputs to the affected limbs. The researchers at the Battelle Memorial Institute developed a new type of system to address these tragic cases, and it begins with a brain implant. The system works by detecting the incredibly mild signals that seem to linger between the brain and paralyzed muscles even after a traumatic injury.

The idea here is that while strong, easy-to-detect sensory cues are cut off when a person experiences paralysis, some much milder cues are still sent out that make the sense of touch easier. Using a new technique, the researchers amplified those weak signals enough that the brain could detect them. Using a brain-computer interface, the system detected signal activity through the brain implant and acted as an intermediary to translate the signal into impulses that were routed to the patient's arm through a series of bands.

Simply put, the signals to and from Burkhart's brain got further processing from the computer along the way, resulting in a closed loop where the patient could feel and move again. In a video of the researchers, lead researcher Gaurav Sharma says the change was so dramatic that patients can grab objects and even play a game as skill-dependent as Guitar Hero.

It is an incredible development and the research here is obviously very promising. The challenge for researchers will be to further refine their hardware and software and, at some point in the future, scale it down to the point that it could be used by a paralyzed individual. Ultimately, the goal is to return a person to a more normal lifestyle, but much work remains to be done.

Image Source: BattelleInnovations / YouTube