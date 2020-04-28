Actress-turned-nurse Jennifer Stone – Up News Info

Nurse by day, actress by night: if there was a movie or TV show about Jennifer Stone's life, that would be the motto.

(From left to right) Selena Gomez, Maria Canals Barrera and Jennifer Stone in "Wizards Of Waverly Place" in 2007

For four seasons, Stone starred in the Disney Channel series. Wizards of Waverly Place like the eccentric and trendy Harper Finkle, Alex Russo's best friend from Selena Gomez. The program ended in 2012 and she studied psychology, but in 2013, Stone was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. That changed her world, not only in her health but in her professional career. It was a spark that changed her specialty from psychology to nursing.

Stone admitted that she has always loved science, some might even call her a nerd, but that worked in her favor. Since her diabetes diagnosis, Stone graduated from nursing school and is now working in the emergency room at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, but still manages to keep one foot in acting. During the nursing school summer vacation, she filmed the drama of the trip The intermediate and then put his scrub back on when filming ended.

Jennifer Stone



Stone got his job in Providence just as the coronavirus pandemic was on the rise. She knew things were getting serious and were about to "hit the fan." As a new nurse and navigating new territory in the Providence emergency room, Stone admits that some of her colleagues have a better perspective on the big picture when it comes to how prepared they were at the start of the pandemic, but for the most part. part said the hospital was ready.

"Our hospital has definitely been affected, as I think every health facility probably has," Stone told Up News Info. "Providence has been great at planning ahead and having a lot of foresight and after seeing what happened with New York, I think it seems to me that they got an upfront lead to retain the PPE and stay on top of everything."

They continue to navigate through the cases and Stone said they are looking to the future when orders to stay home start to rise and things open up. "We are preparing for another wave because we don't know what is going to happen as some of these security measures begin to loosen," he said.

There is anxiety, stress, and an emotional charge affecting frontline workers that civilians will probably never experience. For Stone, she has found a way to navigate that.

"I can only speak for myself because I believe that each nurse and person has their own way of processing life," she said. "I think as a nurse, you hit yourself a lot more in advance and, to be honest, I see it this way: during a 12-hour shift, it's not about me. It's about putting myself aside to help someone else "

She continues: “I try to stay really focused during those 12 hours to be as effective and useful as possible and then just unzip when I get home. I'm a big fan of bubble baths, Endurance race and watching medical programs, to be able to see someone else do it. (laughs) I also have family and friends who support me a lot and if I need to talk about it, I can do it because you never know what will hit you and what won't. "

Stone shared more of her experiences as a nurse and an actress, reflected on how this pandemic will change the industry and what we can do to help frontline workers.

DEADLINE: What is it like to balance being a nurse and being an actor?

JENNIFER STONE: It is a double life in a sense, because what sane person does these two things that are so comprehensive? (laughs) I definitely have people coming out of the woodwork saying, "Hey, can you feel my leg? I have this weird thing" or "My head hurts. Does that mean I have COVID? I wonder," No, remember, it's also season. allergies. "At the same time, I always have to give the disclaimer," Go see a doctor if it really worries you. "I always have to give that disclaimer because I'm still learning.

As for balancing everything, it takes a long time to control and especially to have diabetes, I have to be aware of diet, exercise and sleep. As long as I'm really organized with my time, I can balance everything. That is the key. Otherwise, it's too much if you let everything go crazy, but luckily I've managed to keep all the dishes spinning in the air, so to speak.

DEADLINE: With that said, do you find a connection between your careers as an actor and as a nurse?

ROCK: It still amazes me: all the parallels I have found and continue to learn about (between nursing and acting). I've been an actor since I was six … For a long time, I've developed characters and only explored human nature and what it does to people, people. I think it strengthens your sense of empathy and strengthens your area of ​​questioning why people do what they do. It also leads me to understand that people are very similar. Regardless of your background, circumstances, and choices, we are all very much alike, and acting gives you that gift.

In nursing, you come across so many different types of people that being able to see people that way is a great gift. To be able to say, "I may not know what you're going through because I personally haven't been through it, but I can only imagine and I'm here to listen. I'm here to empathize. I'm here with you for whatever you need me to do." I don't know if I could have done that so effectively without being an actor.

On the other hand, understanding your body and how it works, acting can be an art as physical as it is internal. So in order to understand your body and what it is capable of and ways to manipulate it, in a healthy way of course you just add another layer to it. In short, I think that being a more complete person, which is something that nursing has given me, always makes you a better actor.

DEADLINE: During this pandemic, there seems to be a misconception that hospitals are not a safe place to go and some may be afraid to go there for something unrelated to the coronavirus.

ROCK: Here's the thing: We value our own safety as much as the safety of our patients. So we take a lot of precautions. Providence has done a great job training us, not only in advance protection measures but also COVID protection measures. It breaks my heart that patients who are having a stroke or heart attack and think that they cannot go to the hospital because they are afraid of getting something. It is such a terrifying thought for me. I want people to know that they can still go to the hospital if necessary. It doesn't have to be life-threatening, you can still come to the hospital because we are doing everything we can to keep everyone and ourselves safe.

DEADLINE: In all honesty, what can we do to help medical professionals like you and other frontline workers?

ROCK: I appreciate you asking that question because I feel that there is, especially right now, that many people see this as something that is happening to them rather than something that is happening to us. It is happening to everyone. This is not like being in a waiting time. I feel like there are some people who are responding that way, which is unfortunate that they don't have the perspective of a bigger picture. Honestly, there are many things that are still unknown, but I think it can be seen with the flattening of the curve. What has been helping is social distancing. He has been sitting at home. Whether you want it or not, you really can't deny the fact that we've seen that curve flatten out because of it. I cannot speak for anyone else, but I doubt the floodgates will open because we have seen that social distancing has worked. It will be interesting to see what happens, especially with the states.

I would say take it easy. I can understand why you have a cabin fever. I have it too. There are ways of social distance and not losing your mind. It is difficult because I can see where many people come from, but at the same time I only trust. Just trust and know it's best for the big picture.

DEADLINE: When quarantine begins to lift and things start to open up, how do you think people should navigate things?

ROCK: I see it like this, your resistance is increasing again. You have been quarantined, it has been working. We've seen it with the fact that the curves have flattened out, which is great. So we don't want to go in the opposite direction. I mean, exactly the same thing happened in 1918 when everyone got tired of quarantining and went out en masse and had the second fever, which was more fatal than the first.

Little by little it is accumulating social resistance. If you rush, we will return to the starting point and all this work was in vain.

DEADLINE: How do you think this will affect film and television productions and your life as an actor?

ROCK: I think the world is going to change. I think the way people relate to each other will be different, and I hope some of them are for the better. Looking at Hollywood standards, I think there will be more medical attention paid to hygiene and also concerns. I hope you are not paranoid because I know that art business, in general, can breed neurosis. I hope that's not the case because I don't think productivity comes from fear. More safety precautions and definitely more safety precautions can be taken to ensure that the cast and crew get proper rest and feeding as there can be long days.

As for an artistic point of view, I can't help but be affected as an actor due to nursing. Because I just saw so much more of humanity than ever before breastfeeding. I have seen parts of humanity that I do not know if I had seen without it. It's a beautiful and heartbreaking thing and it's a great reminder to be grateful for the things you have. It's wonderful when people can heal and it's heartbreaking when they don't, but the thing is, it's life. Life has its ups and downs for everyone. I think just seeing that wide variety of human emotions has affected me as an actor.

DEADLINE: Frontline workers, like medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers, are called heroes during this pandemic, as they should be. As a nurse, how do you respond to being called a hero?

ROCK: It's incredibly sweet, but that word makes me feel really awkward because I can't stress it enough: I just graduated from nursing school in December and this is my first nursing job. There are nurses from whom I have the privilege to learn who have been doing this for years. They have been on the front line since the first COVID-19 case appeared. I'm lucky to be able to help in any way I can, but I look at the nurses I'm learning from as heroes. I just consider myself very blessed to have worked hard to obtain this skill set and be able to help like them.