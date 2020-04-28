Academy announces new rules for Oscars 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is adapting to the changing film industry.
As the Coronavirus Continuing to close movie theaters across the country, the Academy Board of Governors has approved new campaign rules and regulations.
In today's announcement, streaming movies will now be eligible for the Oscars 2021, but only for this award year.
"The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater. Our commitment to that has not changed or flinched. However, the historically tragic pandemic of COVID-19 requires this temporary exception to our eligibility for awards. rules, "President of the Academy David rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson shared in a statement. "The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognize the importance of their work being seen and celebrated, especially now, when the public appreciates movies more than ever."
It was also announced today that the sound mixing and sound editing awards will be combined into one sound category.
And in the Music category (original score), for a score to be eligible, it must comprise a minimum of 60% original music. Also, for sequels and franchise movies, a score must have a minimum of 80% new music.
As of today, the Oscars 2021 are still slated to air on Sunday, February 28, 2021 on ABC.
It is no secret that Coronavirus has had a major impact on the entertainment industry. In recent months, the Tony Awards, the Cannes Film Festival and the Billboard Music Awards have been postponed.
On the big screen, Disney has postponed theatrical releases of various titles, including live action. Mulan, The new mutants and Antlers.
At the same time, some movies like Trolls World Tour and The way back they were launched on demand and through transmission platforms.
