Abhishek Bachchan helps Farah Khan's daughter raise funds

A few days ago, Farah Khan's daughter Anya Kunder made a sweet plea on social media amid the COVID -19 outbreak. The young woman drew something and said that she would like to raise funds for the welfare of stray animals through it. Fortunately, he found a cheerleader in Farah's close friend, Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan have been close friends for a long time. The two even worked together on Happy New Year. Abhishek is very fond of the children of Farah, Anya, Zar and Diva. Therefore, the actor stepped forward and contributed Rs 1 lakh to Anya's charity. The large sum of money surely surprised Farah Khan. He even took to Instagram to share the news.

Farah Khan shared a throwback image with the actor and captioned it: “Who gives you 1 LAKH for a sketch? Only @bachchan … who immediately doubles Anya's charity campaign! Thank you, my crazy big heart crazy bigggggg huggggg, who is hating, I know. "Bachchan Jr soon responded to the post with a hug and a cross-handed emoticon. Now that's really sweet isn't it?