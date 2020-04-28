Aamir Khan may have sent money in grocery packages to help families

Aamir Khan is known for doing things his way. Whether it's movies or public appearances, the actor never succumbs to popular elections. The actor is rumored to have made a sizeable donation to help families during the shutdown, but not in the conventional way.

As everyone contributes to the relief funds and serves food, a video appeared on the internet saying that Aamir Khan sent a truckload of one-kilo packets of flour to an area in Delhi. The authenticity of the video has yet to be established. But it seems that the packages were full of Rs. 15,000 each. Apparently, it was Aamir's plan to send him directly to families in need.

When these underprivileged families were offered 1-kilo packets of flour, many refused to take it because of the small size. But many, who had no essentials at all, took the packages, they were surprised to find the money. The man in the video said it was Aamir's idea to keep the one-kilo packages so that only people in dire need would take it.

While the information has not been confirmed by sources, it seems like a brilliant gesture from the actor.