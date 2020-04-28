A man shot at oil and gas field workers in the Weld County Sheriff, he says.

Weld County authorities are looking for a man who allegedly shot at workers in the oil and gas fields and the public is being asked to help identify the suspect.

The incident occurred at 2:15 p.m. Monday north of Brighton, near Weld County Highways 6 and 29, according to the sheriff's office.

The workers reported that multiple gunshots were fired at them and their equipment by someone in a white SUV that was driving through the workplace. No worker was injured.

