90-Day Fiance – Fascinating Updates From Quarantined

90-day fiancé: quarantined It has quickly become one of the most fascinating reality shows on television. The series features participants from across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise filming at home and at work while adhering to social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Each subject (sometimes subjects) appears to be living in very different circumstances, offering insight into how the coronavirus has impacted people across the country and the world.
Viewers met Molly on 90 days Fifth season. She married Luis and things quickly fell apart. She hasn't spoken to him in years, but she knows he remarried to a girl from the Dominican Republic who was already in the United States. She thinks it was all a plan, but she harbors no evil. However, she is not reaching him.
These days she is living life with her little daughter, teaching her and running her lingerie business. However, she and her partner have gone on to make masks for first responders and critical care workers. "There are orders coming (from) around the world," he said. Only she and her partner Cynthia, a two-person assembly line, make masks and do virtual consultations with clients.
"We are trying to save the world one mask at a time. We have gone from silly to faces," he said.
Jorge and his wife Anfisa made many headlines after being featured in the fourth season of 90 days. Then they appeared in the spin-off Happy forever? and Jorge was jailed on charges of transporting a large quantity of marijuana. Now in prison for more than a year, Jorge has lost about 150 pounds and said he has a different perspective on life. He is cleaning cells and doing sanitary work on a daily basis and fears that he may be isolated after his release.
"It is a lonely place, really," he said.
The last time he saw Anfisa was the day before he was sent to prison. They had an argument. Technically they are still married, but Anfisa is with someone else. "That really hurt," he said. She blocked his calls and after the release, said she plans to file for divorce.
"I'm open to love again, but it's just not on my priority list," he said. With release around the corner, Jorge said in a phone interview that he was ready to get his life back.
Matt and Alla
Season 4 Veterans of 90 daysMatt lived in a motorhome outside his office. His wife, Alla, was 37 weeks pregnant when her story was filmed and she was concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus. After spending more than two weeks living in the motorhome, Matt returned home and prepared for his son's arrival.
Emily and Sasha
Both Emily and Sasha were ill, and when Sasha's fever and illness lasted five days, they encouraged him to get tested for the coronavirus. It was negative, it was just fighting the flu. A week after his tests, Sashsa said he was better and that his appetite returned. "At least I still have abs," he said.
With the gyms closed, Sasha is in dad's service full time at home with Emily working from home on Human Resources. While working from home with a young child is difficult, Emily said she was able to see her son's first steps, which was a bonus. Meanwhile, Sasha has stepped forward to help more and they are still learning to be close to each other, but they get along.
Alan and Kirlyam
Season one couple Alan and Kirlyam currently live apart thanks to a timely trip. Alan was on the road working as an engineer at cell sites for first responders and emergency workers, while Kirlyam was in Brazil with his son visiting his family. The plan was for Alan to go down and then everyone would return to the United States together, but that may be off for now. "There is a chance that I won't see my family for months and that scares me," he said.
90-day fiancé: quarantined airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
