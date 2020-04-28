90-Day Fiance – Fascinating Updates From Quarantined

George

Jorge and his wife Anfisa made many headlines after being featured in the fourth season of 90 days. Then they appeared in the spin-off Happy forever? and Jorge was jailed on charges of transporting a large quantity of marijuana. Now in prison for more than a year, Jorge has lost about 150 pounds and said he has a different perspective on life. He is cleaning cells and doing sanitary work on a daily basis and fears that he may be isolated after his release.

"It is a lonely place, really," he said.

The last time he saw Anfisa was the day before he was sent to prison. They had an argument. Technically they are still married, but Anfisa is with someone else. "That really hurt," he said. She blocked his calls and after the release, said she plans to file for divorce.

"I'm open to love again, but it's just not on my priority list," he said. With release around the corner, Jorge said in a phone interview that he was ready to get his life back.