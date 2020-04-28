9-year-old honorary police sergeant urges social distance – Up News Info Detroit

– The advice of a young Irish man to keep people aloof in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is echoing around the world.

Jack Beattie, 9, of Donegal is an honorary sergeant in the Irish National Police Service, also known as Garda Síochána Donegal, which means "Guardians of the Peace,quot;.

Beattie, who suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, received her uniform two years ago, according to RTÉ Ireland.

Thanks to the Little Blue Heroes Foundation, a police nonprofit organization that supports families with children facing long-term illness, Beattie even received trips to the Irish Police Headquarters in Dublin.

While travel restrictions have limited Jack's travels in recent times, he was happy to put on his Garda uniform to add his voice to calls for people to maintain social distance.

In a 23-second video posted on Facebook, Beattie urges residents to maintain social distance during the coronavirus outbreak, and advises people to only take trips "if really necessary."

"Stay inside, stay safe and save lives," he says.

The video has been shared more than 19,000 times since it was posted on April 17.

