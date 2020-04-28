7 Baahubali 2 facts you should know

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, which hit theaters in 2015. While both films created a storm at the box office, the second part was a huge victory due to the popularity of the one they enjoyed for the first. For two years, audiences in India and the world eagerly awaited the second half, which is reflected in the sequel's box office numbers. Today is the third anniversary of Baahubali 2, which launched in 2017. We present some facts about the sequel and take you on a journey down the memory path.

1.The film managed to collect Rs. Rs 100 million on day 1 of its launch.

2. Director Scott Derrickson (of Dr. Strange) was also mesmerized by the scale and action in the film and tweeted about it.

3. Baahubali 2 was done on a budget of Rs. 250 million rupees. The climax scene only cost approximately Rs. Rs 30 million.

4. Prabhas gave five years of his life for the Baahubali films. Shooting for the second film is said to have spanned only over 300 days.

5. To date Baahubali 2 is the second highest-earning film in India with collections worth Rs 1,429 crore.

6. Baahubali 2 was the main trend for Google India in 2017

7. Baahubali 2 was the first Indian and non-English film to be released at the Royal Albert Hall, UK, where some of the world's leading artists were featured.