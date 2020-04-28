& # 39; Infecting our dreams & # 39;: pandemic sabotages sleep around the world

For millions of people around the world facing the coronavirus pandemic, sleep provides no relief.

The horrors of COVID-19, and the surreal and frightening forms that everyday life has altered, are infecting dreams and exposing feelings of fear, loss, isolation and pain that transcend culture, language and national borders.

Everyone from a university professor in Pakistan to a mall cashier in Canada to an Episcopal priest in Florida faces the same day demon. Everyone is waking up sweating in the dead of night.

Experts say humanity has seldom experienced a "collective dream,quot; on such a wide scale in recorded history, and certainly never at the same time that it can share those nightmares in real time.

"It's that alarming feeling of when you wake up and think," Thank God I woke up, "said Holly Smith, an elementary librarian in Detroit." Once she reaches your dreams, you think, "Great, now I can't even escape. from there. "

The psychological cost is staggering, particularly for healthcare workers whose dreams show similarities to those of combat veterans and those who responded on September 11, said Deirdre Barrett, a Harvard University professor who is surveying dreamers COVID. around the world. She has collected 6,000 dream samples from approximately 2,400 people.

So many people are sharing dream accounts online that there is an Instagram account dedicated to bringing them together in a virtual library under the name "I Dream of COVID,quot;.

"As far as I know, no one has any dream samples of the 1918 flu pandemic, and that would probably be the most comparable," said Barrett, who studied the dreams of 9/11 survivors and British prisoners of war in the world. War II. “Now we all have our smartphones by our bed, so you can come up and talk or write it. Recording our dreams has never been so easy. "

Dreams are also exposing what bothers us most about the pandemic. The themes seem universal.

Dreams of a safe place suddenly overtaken by the virus speak to the terrible invisibility of contagion, says Cathy Caruth, a Cornell University professor who has studied trauma for 30 years. The pandemic dreams, he says, recall the experience of Hiroshima survivors, concerned about invisible radiation exposure, and also about some nightmares described by Vietnam veterans.

"They seem to be partly about things that are difficult to understand, which means that anyone can be a threat and you can be a threat to everyone," Caruth said.

Episcopal priestess Mary Alice Mathison dreamed that 500 people showed up for a funeral at her church and would not return home. Other dreams emphasize that no one knows how the pandemic will end. In those, the dreamer wakes up with a start before knowing how it turned out.

Ashley Trevino is still trying to process a terrifying dream. The 24-year-old barista is out of a job due to the pandemic and was scared when authorities announced the first death of COVID-19 in her central Texas county.

A few days later, she dreamed that she and her girlfriend were queuing to enter a dark metal warehouse where government workers would inject them with the new coronavirus in Hazmat suits. The fluorescent lights in the parking lot emitted a creepy glow as he watched his partner receive the injection and gasp. So she also received the vaccine.

"I saw her collapse against the wall and while I was trying to fight the effects and not pass out, I was like …" Is she dead now? "

Treviño woke up moaning. He immediately felt the urge to share his nightmare with someone, anyone, and tweeted it to the world from his bed.

In Pakistan's Punjab province, a university literature professor dreamingly described that he was one of the 100 people left on the planet who did not have COVID-19. The infected population had gained political control and was persecuting the uninfected "so that the world would be the same for everyone," said Roha Rafiq, 28.

Rafiq is terrified of her elderly father, who insists on going to pray every day despite the cough and the order to stay home. "I think," he said in a direct Twitter message, "this anxiety has given me this dream."

According to Barrett, many people dream that they are sick with COVID-19 or that they are overwhelmed by what appears to be substitutes for the virus: swarms of insects, slip worms, witches, grasshoppers with fangs. Others dream of being in crowded public places without a mask or adequate social distance.

Still others dream of losing control. In one of those dreams, the dreamer was held by infected people who coughed on her. In another, the dreamer encountered gangs of people shooting random strangers.

Most are lower-level anxiety dreams, not trauma-induced nightmares. But that changes dramatically for front-line health workers, Barrett says.

“Healthcare providers are what seem like a trauma population. They are having nightmares that recreate the things they are experiencing and … they all have the theme of & # 39; I am responsible for saving this person's life and I am not succeeding and this person is about to die & # 39; ", said. .

"And when they dream of their child or parents receiving it, for caregivers there is always the next step in the dream where they realize …" I gave it to them. "

Even the simple, unadorned dreams, far from the drama of the ICU, seem poignant right now. Some people dream of receiving a hug, attending a party, cutting their hair, going to the library.

Lauren Nickols, 30, an avid reader, stocked up on library books before she was ordered to stay at the Ohio home. Now his offer is running low. She recently dreamed that her dresser was full of books. He found the dream reassuring, but a reminder of the mundane things that have been lost.

"I suppose it is a kind of shared community, but it is also very sad that we are missing things. It really shows you all the things you do without realizing it," she says. "And now that you can't, it's a shock to the system,quot; .

