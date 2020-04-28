25 times Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou were the best targets

Two words: BFF targets!
Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou (also known as Stassie Baby) are the definition of friendship goals. From their fabulous twinning moments to their swooning girl trips to their main dance parties, the dynamic duo have a bond like no other.
Just yesterday, the two showed off their twerking skills while listening to the popular Tiger kinginspired version of Megan Thee StallionThe hit song, "Savage,quot;.
Hours later, they decided to recreate an iconic scene of a throwback. keeping up with the Kardashians episode between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
Dynamic duo fans know that they are always up to something and supporting each other when things are tough.
Even when the state of California is under orders to stay home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the two are next to each other. Now, that's what we call an unbreakable bond.
Last year, a source told E! News Kylie was building her other friendships after her fight with Jordyn Woods.
"Kylie has always had girlfriends in her life, but now that Jordyn Woods is out of the picture, she has reached out to some of her other friends," a source shared with us. "They have always been a part of his life, but now he spends more time with them and in a larger group."
The source added: "It is fun for her to have a group of girlfriends and she really enjoys being around different people."
With that in mind, check out all of Byl's glorious moments from Kylie and Stassie, scroll through our gallery below!
