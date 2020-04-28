Home Entertainment 25 of the funniest tweets about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's pregnancy...

25 of the funniest tweets about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's pregnancy announcement

By now you must have heard the shot that was heard around the world, also known as Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announcing that they were having a baby.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Naturally, the Internet has a FIELD DAY with this news. As One Directioners, we are both very excited about the new addition to their family, but we're also jealous that we're not the ones we pretend with Zayn's baby.

Anyway, enough about us! Here are the funniest tweet reactions to the sweet baby Malik-Hadid:

2)

the way zayn malik and gigi had produced the most beautiful child in the world and i have the audacity to exist

3)

zayn and gigi's baby is not even born yet looks better than me after full makeup and 10 hours of sleep

4)

writing my application, personal statement and resume to send gigi and zayn to let me babysit their children

6)

This child will have Dua Lips & amp; Bella Hadid as aunts, Gigi Hadid as her mother, and Zayn Malik as her father. The power ... https://t.co/uosTRYrke1

14)

the way zayns will be the THIRD member of an address with an entire child. Where is the time was literally 17 yesterday

17)

discover that Gigi and Zayns Baby is already prettier and more successful than me even though she is not yet born

18)

imagine zayn stroking gigi's baby bump and talking to him, hugging his baby for the first time, singing goodnight, playing and laughing, imagine gigi and zayn growing up their baby together imagine how loved he will be imagine zayn as dad I want to cry

twenty)

the fact that the baby will have zayn and gigi as parents, bella hadid, dua lipa (probably) as aunts and abel (probably) as a damn uncle ... the baby is already living the life I have wished for

twenty-one)

all the 1d stans who were convinced that they would marry zayn when they discover that he is having a child with gigi instead of them

24)

zayn and gigi's baby know their parents are one of the highest paid supermodels in the world and one of the best vocalists of this generation

