24th Annual Webby Awards Presents Nominees – Up News Info

Properly named Webbys From Home due to the current landscape of COVID-19, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has presented the nominees for the 24th annual Webby Awards. The New York ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place through an internet celebration on May 19.
The Webbys honor the year's best Internet job, as well as outstanding individuals and organizations that use the Internet to respond to the impact of the coronavirus. Nominees in the entertainment arena include HBO, Saturday night liveBBC, Netflix, Star Wars, Hul and Comedy Central. Lizzo, Lil Dicky, Ellen, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans have also It received nominations.
Related story
Webby Awards Ceremony Last event to cancel amid coronavirus
“The Internet is our glue at the moment. It is the most powerful tool for supporting and elevating each other, and it is not surprising that this year's nominees are the companies and individuals leading the charge, "said Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards." They have accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing and helping people around the world. "
All nominees are eligible to win the two most prestigious awards in the Internet industry: the Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and the Voice of the People Webby Award, voted by Internet fans around the world. Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards is open until May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
During the voting period, the Webby Awards are working with Vote.org to organize one of the largest digital registration meetings of 2020 for some five million participants.
A complete list of the nominees can be read here. Below are nominees related to entertainment.
Best Web / Host Personality (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom
Joe La Puma – Complex "Shoe Shopping": Complex Nets
Amazon Studios – Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith
Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post
Farting ?: Yellow Bear Studios
Best Writing (Video)
The elevator: & Co. / NoA
#MoviePosterMovie "In the time it takes to get there": Black Dog Films
The truth is worth it: Droga5
AFTER: An app to help cowardly politicians talk about gun control: Kelly and Kelly
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Naughty Or: Wieden + Kennedy
Art and Experimental (Video)
Period: Artist
A $ AP Rocky "The kids did well": Happy Place
Klein Serious – The Seed (short film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH
Brothers: MEMORY
Post Malone | Circles: Powder
Comedy Shortform (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Trump's Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom
Billy on the street with Chris Evans: fun or die
Making it: Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
Icelandagram: The Mysterious Hour
Full front with Samantha Bee "historians roast the president": Warner Media
Fashion and beauty (video)
Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who put herself in Karl Lagerfeld's shoes: CNN Worldwide
Juno Birch Analyzes Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment
Vogue – Simon: A Survivor's Story: Good Company
How to make Japanese denim: MR PORTER
Shady, Mica: Refinery29
Music video (Video)
DAE – "Where are we going (official video): DAE
Cellophane: object and animal / twigs FKA
Bon Iver – Naeem: photos of the park
Earth: RYOT / Lil Dicky
Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films
Variety (Video)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive
Behind the scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical with Will Smith: CBS Interactive
Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino break Once upon a time in Hollywood's main character: Condé Nast Entertainment
Best Interview: Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb
If I could only tell you one thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.
Viral video)
The best food review show
Billie Eilish Looks At Fan Covers On YouTube | Glamor: Condé Nast Entertainment
Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends at Work
Maternal: I was going to fold my clothes but instead I hugged you: maternal
La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures
Brand entertainment, comedy (video)
CollegeHumor / Universal Pictures: "Sneaking into Your Own R-Rated Movie": CH Media
Now that it's a heart: Kovert Creative
Adidas Originals "Donald Glover Presents": Mamag Studios
Do it with Idris Elba: Squarespace
Lyft – Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool
Best Overall Social Presence: Media / Entertainment (Social)
HBO: MOTOR
National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
The New Yorker on social media: The New Yorker
Vogue: Vogue
Miraculous Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media
Best Social Video Series (Social)
In less than a minute: ALL THE ARTS
60 Second Documents: Indigenous Media
Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle
NFL Draft Letters: NFL
Apple – @apple – Experiments: TBWA Media Arts Lab
Best influencer (social)
#Transform Ur Dorm: 360i
#twoistoofew: Lyft
Women worth seeing: mcgarrybowen
NASA Names "Rolling Stones Rock" on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Nike – PLAYlist: R / GA
Art and entertainment (social video)
First call for Oscars: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
BMI emoji following: Broadcast Music Inc.
A Holiday Meeting: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Best advice: Hoff Productions Inc
#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks
Celebrity / Fan (Social)
Celebrity Comments: Celebrity Comments
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network
Jennifer Garner Instagram account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series): Jennifer Garner
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
The Power of Young Hollywood Variety: Variety
Experimental and Innovation (Social)
Let's get it done by consensus – Consent: heat
Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals
Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester
Vogue Non issue – AR Experience: Mccann Paris
Celine Dion: Album Treasure Hunt on Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency
Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
Red, white and you: Billie
elf. #Eyeslipsface cosmetics TikTok campaign: e.l.f. Beauty
Adidas Originals Archive Video Series: Havas New York
eos "Make It Awesome": Mekanism
Beauty brand: Digitas
Best Host (podcasts)
Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media
The Catch and Kill podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
Mobituaries: Simon and Schuster
Stable ZigZag: Genius Productions
Second Life: Who What Wear
Best Mini-Series (Podcast)
The Dropout: ABC News
The Shrink Next Door
Dolly Parton’s America: OSM Audio
The Catch and Kill podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
Mob Queens: Stitcher
Best Writing (Podcasts)
Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network
Bear and a Banjo: Jingle Punks
The dream: little everywhere
Fiasco: lighting means
The only podcast left – Daybreak: Netflix
Television and cinema (podcasts)
Here to make friends: HuffPost
MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE
Behind the scenes Netflix: Netflix
Office Ladies: Stitcher
Vanity Fair & # 39; s Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair
Entertainment (applications, mobile devices and voice)
The Star Wars: Lucasfilm app
Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment
NFL Mobile App: National Football League
Reelgood: Reelgood
Apollo’s Moon Shot AR: Smithsonian Channel
Health, fitness and lifestyle: voice (applications, mobile devices and voice)
Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill: American Red Cross
Corti: audio to increase medical professionals: Corti
Explorers before bed: Kinderling Kids Radio
Silent Whistle: Leo Burnett
Ten Percent Happier: Ten Percent Happier
News and magazines (applications, mobile devices and voice)
Consumer Reports: Consumer Reports
The Guardian app for iOS and Android: Guardian News & Media
National Geographic: National Geographic
The New Yorker Today app: The New Yorker
The Washington Post app for smart TVs: apps and mobile sites in general (News and magazines): The Washington Post
Public service and activism (applications, mobile devices and voice)
Preflight: Colenso BBDO
Call me: Commonwealth-Mccann
Global Citizen mobile app: Global Citizen
Malaria must die Voice request: R / GA
.comdom: Wunderman Thompson Belgium
Best influencer endorsement (advertising, media and public relations)
Giving songs: De La Cruz and Associates
It's bubbly !: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Bring Winter: Host / Havas
Wrangler On My Booty: Mother New York
OREO x Wiz Khalifa: The Martin Agency
The best brand editorial experience (advertising, media and public relations)
Miss VOGUE: Condé Nast Creative Studio Spain
YEAR OF GOOGLE IN SEARCH 2019: Google Brand Studio
Watchmen x The Atlantic: The Massacre of Black Wall Street: HBO
PUMA: Run My Way: MediaMonks
Allbirds | The top view: T mark
The best campaign related to the cause (advertising, media and public relations)
Walk like a woman: Cummins & Partners
Heart the Hate: Facebook
Project covered: FCB
Covering the weather now: TBWA Chiat Day
UNICEF Backpack Cemetery: UNICEF
Better user interface (websites)
BASIC® grow manual: BASIC®
Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN
HAUS website: HAUS
Astro ID: Logitech
Safe Cities 2019: THE ECONOMIST GROUP