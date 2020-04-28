24th Annual Webby Awards Presents Nominees – Up News Info

Properly named Webbys From Home due to the current landscape of COVID-19, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences has presented the nominees for the 24th annual Webby Awards. The New York ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place through an internet celebration on May 19.

The Webbys honor the year's best Internet job, as well as outstanding individuals and organizations that use the Internet to respond to the impact of the coronavirus. Nominees in the entertainment arena include HBO, Saturday night liveBBC, Netflix, Star Wars, Hul and Comedy Central. Lizzo, Lil Dicky, Ellen, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans have also It received nominations.

“The Internet is our glue at the moment. It is the most powerful tool for supporting and elevating each other, and it is not surprising that this year's nominees are the companies and individuals leading the charge, "said Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards." They have accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing and helping people around the world. "

All nominees are eligible to win the two most prestigious awards in the Internet industry: the Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and the Voice of the People Webby Award, voted by Internet fans around the world. Voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards is open until May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

During the voting period, the Webby Awards are working with Vote.org to organize one of the largest digital registration meetings of 2020 for some five million participants.

A complete list of the nominees can be read here. Below are nominees related to entertainment.

Best Web / Host Personality (Video)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom

Joe La Puma – Complex "Shoe Shopping": Complex Nets

Amazon Studios – Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith

Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post

Farting ?: Yellow Bear Studios

Best Writing (Video)



The elevator: & Co. / NoA

#MoviePosterMovie "In the time it takes to get there": Black Dog Films

The truth is worth it: Droga5

AFTER: An app to help cowardly politicians talk about gun control: Kelly and Kelly

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Naughty Or: Wieden + Kennedy

Art and Experimental (Video)



Period: Artist

A $ AP Rocky "The kids did well": Happy Place

Klein Serious – The Seed (short film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH

Brothers: MEMORY

Post Malone | Circles: Powder

Comedy Shortform (Video)



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Trump's Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom

Billy on the street with Chris Evans: fun or die

Making it: Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

Icelandagram: The Mysterious Hour

Full front with Samantha Bee "historians roast the president": Warner Media

Fashion and beauty (video)



Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who put herself in Karl Lagerfeld's shoes: CNN Worldwide

Juno Birch Analyzes Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment

Vogue – Simon: A Survivor's Story: Good Company

How to make Japanese denim: MR PORTER

Shady, Mica: Refinery29

Music video (Video)



DAE – "Where are we going (official video): DAE

Cellophane: object and animal / twigs FKA

Bon Iver – Naeem: photos of the park

Earth: RYOT / Lil Dicky

Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films

Variety (Video)



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive

Behind the scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical with Will Smith: CBS Interactive

Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino break Once upon a time in Hollywood's main character: Condé Nast Entertainment

Best Interview: Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb

If I could only tell you one thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.

Viral video)



The best food review show

Billie Eilish Looks At Fan Covers On YouTube | Glamor: Condé Nast Entertainment

Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends at Work

Maternal: I was going to fold my clothes but instead I hugged you: maternal

La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures

Brand entertainment, comedy (video)



CollegeHumor / Universal Pictures: "Sneaking into Your Own R-Rated Movie": CH Media

Now that it's a heart: Kovert Creative

Adidas Originals "Donald Glover Presents": Mamag Studios

Do it with Idris Elba: Squarespace

Lyft – Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool

Best Overall Social Presence: Media / Entertainment (Social)



HBO: MOTOR

National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic

The New Yorker on social media: The New Yorker

Vogue: Vogue

Miraculous Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media

Best Social Video Series (Social)



In less than a minute: ALL THE ARTS

60 Second Documents: Indigenous Media

Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle

NFL Draft Letters: NFL

Apple – @apple – Experiments: TBWA Media Arts Lab

Best influencer (social)



#Transform Ur Dorm: 360i

#twoistoofew: Lyft

Women worth seeing: mcgarrybowen

NASA Names "Rolling Stones Rock" on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Nike – PLAYlist: R / GA

Art and entertainment (social video)



First call for Oscars: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

BMI emoji following: Broadcast Music Inc.

A Holiday Meeting: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Best advice: Hoff Productions Inc

#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks

Celebrity / Fan (Social)



Celebrity Comments: Celebrity Comments

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network

Jennifer Garner Instagram account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show series): Jennifer Garner

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

The Power of Young Hollywood Variety: Variety

Experimental and Innovation (Social)



Let's get it done by consensus – Consent: heat

Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals

Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester

Vogue Non issue – AR Experience: Mccann Paris

Celine Dion: Album Treasure Hunt on Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency

Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)



Red, white and you: Billie

elf. #Eyeslipsface cosmetics TikTok campaign: e.l.f. Beauty

Adidas Originals Archive Video Series: Havas New York

eos "Make It Awesome": Mekanism

Beauty brand: Digitas

Best Host (podcasts)



Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media

The Catch and Kill podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios

Mobituaries: Simon and Schuster

Stable ZigZag: Genius Productions

Second Life: Who What Wear

Best Mini-Series (Podcast)



The Dropout: ABC News

The Shrink Next Door

Dolly Parton’s America: OSM Audio

The Catch and Kill podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios

Mob Queens: Stitcher

Best Writing (Podcasts)



Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network

Bear and a Banjo: Jingle Punks

The dream: little everywhere

Fiasco: lighting means

The only podcast left – Daybreak: Netflix

Television and cinema (podcasts)



Here to make friends: HuffPost

MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE

Behind the scenes Netflix: Netflix

Office Ladies: Stitcher

Vanity Fair & # 39; s Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair

Entertainment (applications, mobile devices and voice)



The Star Wars: Lucasfilm app

Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment

NFL Mobile App: National Football League

Reelgood: Reelgood

Apollo’s Moon Shot AR: Smithsonian Channel

Health, fitness and lifestyle: voice (applications, mobile devices and voice)



Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill: American Red Cross

Corti: audio to increase medical professionals: Corti

Explorers before bed: Kinderling Kids Radio

Silent Whistle: Leo Burnett

Ten Percent Happier: Ten Percent Happier

News and magazines (applications, mobile devices and voice)



Consumer Reports: Consumer Reports

The Guardian app for iOS and Android: Guardian News & Media

National Geographic: National Geographic

The New Yorker Today app: The New Yorker

The Washington Post app for smart TVs: apps and mobile sites in general (News and magazines): The Washington Post

Public service and activism (applications, mobile devices and voice)



Preflight: Colenso BBDO

Call me: Commonwealth-Mccann

Global Citizen mobile app: Global Citizen

Malaria must die Voice request: R / GA

.comdom: Wunderman Thompson Belgium

Best influencer endorsement (advertising, media and public relations)

Giving songs: De La Cruz and Associates

It's bubbly !: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Bring Winter: Host / Havas

Wrangler On My Booty: Mother New York

OREO x Wiz Khalifa: The Martin Agency

The best brand editorial experience (advertising, media and public relations)

Miss VOGUE: Condé Nast Creative Studio Spain

YEAR OF GOOGLE IN SEARCH 2019: Google Brand Studio

Watchmen x The Atlantic: The Massacre of Black Wall Street: HBO

PUMA: Run My Way: MediaMonks

Allbirds | The top view: T mark

The best campaign related to the cause (advertising, media and public relations)

Walk like a woman: Cummins & Partners

Heart the Hate: Facebook

Project covered: FCB

Covering the weather now: TBWA Chiat Day

UNICEF Backpack Cemetery: UNICEF

Better user interface (websites)

BASIC® grow manual: BASIC®

Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN

HAUS website: HAUS

Astro ID: Logitech

Safe Cities 2019: THE ECONOMIST GROUP