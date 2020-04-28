238 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Sterling Prison, the largest known outbreak in Colorado

A Colorado prison is now the site of the largest confirmed COVID-19 outbreak in the state, as mass tests confirm that 238 inmates at the Sterling Correctional Facility have the virus.

The number of positive cases at the facilities increased as more results were obtained from the 472 tests administered last week. Of those evaluated, half were positive. Sixteen tests were inconclusive, 216 were negative and two were still pending Tuesday afternoon, Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner said in an email.

Four of the sick inmates were in the hospital Tuesday afternoon, Skinner said.

The coronavirus outbreak at Sterling Prison is the largest known in the state, according to data compiled by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The existence of large outbreaks in prisons across the country is coming to light as more states conduct massive tests at their facilities. Thousands of prisoners have tested positive across the country, including many who showed no symptoms.

Last week's testing round is the first time that the Colorado Department of Corrections completes mass testing at one of its facilities. Extensive testing began after eight inmates tested positive for the coronavirus at Sterling Prison, which is the largest in the state system. Outside of the massive tests conducted last week, the Department of Corrections has evaluated 38 inmates. Of these, only one inmate outside Sterling prison tested positive and has since recovered.

The department is now working with state health officials to determine next steps regarding additional testing, Skinner said.

The families of the men incarcerated at the facilities anxiously observed how the test results were made public. Some have struggled to find out if their loved one has the coronavirus. Restrictions on inmate movements have made it difficult for them to communicate with the outside world.

Before the pandemic, Kim White spoke to her 22-year-old son Dustin Logan at least once a day and visited him in prison every two to three weeks. In March, the Department of Corrections canceled the visits in an effort to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus into state prisons. Then even calls between inmates and their families ceased when the facility was closed. She had no communication from her son for a week and a half before receiving a call from him on Monday.

When it emerged on Friday that 138 inmates at the prison had tested positive for COVID-19, White frantically called the Department of Corrections to see if his son was one of the positive cases. They would not give him an answer, he said.

"It is very heartbreaking," he said. "I can't hear his voice. I can't see him. I can't hug him every two to three weeks when we go see him."

On Monday night, Logan called White to tell him that he had tested positive for COVID-19. White said her son had been experiencing body aches and penetrating migraines, but thought the problems were related to being locked in his cell for 23 hours a day with little room to move.

She cares about him and whether he will receive adequate care in prison. She had pneumonia less than six months ago and has other underlying health problems, White said.

Carmen Covert experienced the same lack of responses when requesting information about her boyfriend who is incarcerated in Sterling. For two weeks, the couple could only communicate through letters.

"It is torture. It is physical, emotional torture," he said. "Just being in contact by mail, I am grateful for that, but it is difficult not being able to hear their voice and know the day to day, or how they are being treated."

Covert finally received a phone call from him on Monday afternoon. He told her that he had not yet received the results of the COVID-19 test that was administered to him on Wednesday. He said that while correctional officers should wear masks, not everyone did.

She feels helpless. She cannot keep him safe.

"My back is against the wall, there is nothing I can do to help him," he said. "These men are already in a compromised position, there is nothing they can do to escape that." If they understand, you just have to pray that they are well. "

Correctional officers working in prisons also feel that stress, said Hilary Glasgow, executive director of the Colorado Workers for Innovative and New Solutions, the union that represents state workers, including those of the Department of Corrections. The department was understaffed before the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

"It is so exhausting," said Glasgow. "Not only are you working with your coworkers who are scared by the virus, they are also working with scared prisoners."

The union has reached out to correctional facilities across the country to discuss best practices for preventing coronavirus in prisons, Glasgow said.

"We are at the forefront of addressing it before it becomes a massive problem," said Glasgow.

Until now, staff at the Sterling Correctional Facility has been minimally affected by COVID-19, said Michelle Pemberton of the Northeast Colorado Department of Health.

"The steps taken by the Sterling Correctional Facility have been effective in protecting staff members so far," Pemberton said in an email. "Sterling Regional MedCenter has a Surge Plan in place but has not had an unusual concern about the effects they may see as a result of the outbreak at the Sterling Correctional Center."

Testing in prison has caused Logan County's rate of coronavirus cases to skyrocket to the top of the list of most affected counties. Logan County has 266 cases among its 21,854 residents, and its rate of 1,217 cases per 100,000 residents is three times the rate seen in Denver, according to state health data.

The Department of Corrections needs to conduct more massive testing across the prison system before it can adequately prevent further spread, said attorney Gail Johnson, whose clients include people incarcerated.

"It is impossible to address the problem until they know the extent of the problem," he said.

Johnson said medical care in Colorado prisons was lacking even outside the pressures of a pandemic. More system releases are needed to allow more space for social estrangement and for those released to have better health care outside the prison walls.

"There is no reason to expect things to improve," he said of the prison's medical care. "On the contrary, there are reasons to believe that deaths will occur."

