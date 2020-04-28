2020 NWHL Draft Results: Boston Pride Selects Sammy Davis No. 1 Overall

The National Women's Hockey League is carrying out its draft on Tuesday and Wednesday just days after announcing the addition of an expansion team in Toronto.

Early Tuesday, the Toronto NWHL franchise completed an exchange with the Boston Pride, sending the first overall pick and a 2020 round pick to Boston for the Pride first round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a second pick. round of 2021.

With that first general election, Pride selected Boston University striker Sammy Davis. She ended her career in Terriers with 142 points in 147 games and was captain of the team three times.

Davis became the third athlete from Boston University to be selected as No. 1 overall in a North American professional sports league, joining Kayla Tutino, who was first overall in the 2016 CWHL Draft, and Rick DiPietro, who was selected No. 1 overall in the New York Islanders' 2000 NHL Draft.

The league is having athletes, executives and broadcasters announce each selection on Twitter. The list includes WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Rachel Banham and Jasmine Thomas and broadcasters Kenny Albert and John Buccigross.

The results of the 2020 NWHL draft. Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Tuesday; Rounds 3-5 are scheduled for Wednesday:

Results of the NWHL 2020 project

Round 1 picks