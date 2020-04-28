2020 NFL Free Agents – Top Players Still Available in Every Position, Including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney

The major waves of NFL 2020 free agency in March resulted in most of the top players being re-signed, franchise-tagged or signed by new teams. Then came the NFL Draft in April, when the teams addressed many of their remaining concerns with the rookies.
The market for veteran players has calmed down lately with more notable releases than the move toward unrestricted and unsigned free agents. However, there are still some great names available in free agency and some valuable players who can fill in some gaps on the roster.
IYER: Where will Cam Newton land in free agency?
The most prominent free agents left are two players who were drafted No. 1 overall not too long ago, quarterback Cam Newton (2011) and point runner Jadeven Clowney (2014). With both players, past injuries and future durability have come into play, and many teams feel that the cost of risk outweighs the potential reward. While Newton may have to keep waiting with most of the teams that sorted out his quarterback situations, Clowney, who is coming off an elite season with the Seahawks when he's healthy, should find a home soon.
Going through each position, here are the other free agents that are still available in 2020.
NFL 2020 Free Agents: The Best Players Still Available in Every Position
Quarterbacks
- Cam Newton, Panthers
- Joe Flacco, Broncos
- Matt Moore, bosses
- Mike Glennon, Raiders
- Trevor Siemian, Jets
- Drew Stanton, browns
- Josh McCown, Eagles
- Blake Bortles, rams
- Geno Smith, Seahawks
- Cody Kessler, Patriots
- Brandon Allen, Broncos
Newton is not getting interest from the Panthers or Jaguars, and the Steelers, his best place for a foolproof backup job, don't seem realistic.
Moore should receive more attention as an official backup considering how well he replaced Patrick Mahomes last season. Flacco is a less willing backer and now has durability issues. Starting with Glennon and Siemian, the rest are similar backups on the upside. There is unlikely to be another roster emergency that will get McCown to play in the NFL again.
Runners
- Devonta Freeman, Falcons
- Carlos Hyde, Texans
- Lamar Miller, Texans
- Chris Thompson, Redskins
- LeSean McCoy, Bills / Chiefs
- Theo Riddick, Broncos
- Bilal Powell, Jets
- Isaiah Crowell, muggers
- Ty Montgomery, Jets
- Jonathan Williams, foals
- Corey Clement, Eagles
- Kenjon Barner, Falcons
- Buck Allen, Giants
- Spencer Ware, Chiefs
- Wendell Smallwood, Redskins
- Alfred Blue, Jaguars
- C.J. Prosise, Seahawks
- Samaje Perine, Dolphins
- Tyler Ervin, Packers
- Senorise Perry, Bills
A runner's life can be tough and change rapidly with age and mileage. Freeman was replaced by Todd Gurley, while Hyde and Miller lost their potential return due to the Texans' trade for David Johnson.
Thompson has some appeal as a third-chance catcher, but he comes at risk of injury. McCoy should join Frank Gore to disappear from the NFL, with the Bills and Chiefs replacing them with Zack Moss and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, respectively. The rest are mostly situational swing types that need a committee opening to get a job.
Wide receivers
- Taylor Gabriel, Bears
- Chester Rogers, Colts
- Rashard Higgins, browns
- Paul Richardson, Redskins
- Josh Gordon, Seahawks
- Chris Hogan, Panthers
- Tavon Austin, Jeans
- Demaryius Thomas, Jets
- Ryan Grant, Packers
- Justin Hardy, Falcons
- Dwayne Harris, Raiders
- Jaron Brown, Seahawks
- Jarius Wright, Panthers
- Jordan Matthews, 49ers
- Russell Shepard, Giants
- Dontrelle Inman, Colts
- Jermaine Kearse, Lions
- Johnny Holton, Steelers
Higgins is the most amazing player yet available given his running versatility and good hands. Gabriel can still help a team with his speed and speed, but he would need to be able to display his versatility.
Hogan, Thomas, Matthews and Kearse fall into the category of catching up with them. Richardson didn't show much after moving from the Seahawks to the Redskins last year. Gordon could have run out of chances when he couldn't keep the Patriots or Seahawks.
Tight ends
- Delanie Walker, Titans
- Charles Clay, Cardinals
- Geoff Swaim, Jaguars
- Jordan Reed, Redskns
- Ed Dickson, Seahawks
- Luke Stocker, Falcons
- Lance Kendricks, Chargers
Walker has had a great career as an older player, but his body doesn't have much to offer. Clay was once a valuable lockdown and receiving gear, but is now a limited backup.
Swaim has some advantages, but the Jaguars didn't see it, replacing him with Tyler Eifert. Reed may be joining Vernon Davis in retirement soon given his history of concussions and little interest so far.
Offensive tackle
- Jason Peters, Eagles
- Cordy Glenn, Bengals
- Kelvin Beachum, Jets
- Demar Dotson, Buccaneers
- Jared Veldheer, Packers
- James Hurst, Ravens
- Cameron Erving, bosses
- Donald Penn, Redskins
- Greg Robinson, browns
- LaAdrian Waddle, Bills
- Marshall Newhouse, Patriots
- Chris Clark, Texans
- Jordan Mills, Cardinals
- T.J. Clemmings, bears
- J & # 39; Marcus Webb, Dolphins
- Josh Wells, Buccaneers
- Patrick Omameh, Santos
Peters, the venerable eagle, has begun to collapse. Glenn and Beachum should have something, but they have injury problems. Dotson and Veldheer will need a right tackle situation to change and give them another chance.
Hurst and Erving have some internal swing ability. Penn has already gone too far as an older player. Robinson struggles off the field in addition to his shaky game in Cleveland. Newhouse proved in New England that it can be no more than a simple left-side backing. This position will surely see little traction in the market.
Guards
- Mike Person, 49ers
- Ron Leary, Broncos
- Kevin Pamphile, Titans
- Josh Kline, Vikings
- Ted Larsen, Bears
- Earl Watford, Buccaneers
- John Jerry, Bengals
The person needs to find a home in another sports zone lock scheme far from Kyle Shanahan. Leary and Pamphile offer backup status only at this time.
There isn't much to see here unless a team needs to plug a hole after an injury.
Centers
- Justin Britt, Seahawks
- Daniel Kllgore, dolphins
- Ryan Kalil, Jets
- Hroniss Grasu, Crows
- A.Q. Shipley, Cardinals
- James Ferentz, Patriots
- Tony Bergstrom, Redskins
Britt was cut from the Seahawks and is worthy of a flyer. Kilgore was once valuable for his versatility, but was unable to remain on the field in Miami.
Kalil has had a solid career, but it's hard to see him find a third home. Shipley should land somewhere deep.
Defensive tackles
- Damon Harrison, lions
- Mike Daniels, Lions
- Margus Hunt, Colts
- Damion Square, Chargers
- Corey Liuget, Bills
- Brandon Mebane, Chargers
- Josh Mauro, Raiders
- Domata Peko, Ravens
- Kyle Love, Panthers
- Sylvester Williams, Chargers
- Akeem Spence, jaguars
The Lions were rebuilding their defensive line and could not keep Harrison. "Sandwiches,quot; should receive more consideration from one of their old teams, the Giants or Jets.
Daniels' returns declined rapidly from his Packers days. Hunt can provide some situational pop pass-rush. Of the old chargers, Square can be more useful in a rotation.
Defensive purposes
- Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks
- Everson Griffen, Vikings
- Ezekiel Ansah, lions
- Michael Bennett, Jeans
- Cameron Wake, Titans
- Jabaal Sheard, Colts
- Vinny Curry, Eagles
- Kerry Wynn, Bengals
- Adam Gotsis, Broncos
- Billy Winn, Broncos
- Clinton McDonald, Cardinals
- John Jenkins, dolphins
- Damontre Moore, 49ers
- Olson Pierre, Raiders
The Browns and Titans seem to remain Clowney's best bet, as the Seahawks probably won't sign him again. The Redskins, Lions and Colts should consider adding more depth to this group with their wide cap spaces.
Griffen has something left to help situationally rush the passerby. Ansah and Bennett had good races but now have limited appeal. Wake could be at the end of the line at age 38 after he finally left for Tennessee.
External backers
- Nigel Bradham, Eagles
- Terrell Suggs, Cardinals / Chiefs
- Clay Matthews, Rams
- Mychal Kendricks, Seahawks
- Anthony Chickillo, Steelers
- Kareem Martin, Giants
- Aaron Lynch, Bears
- Malcolm Smith, Jeans
- Julian Stanford, Bills
- Brooks reed cardinals
- Sam Acho, Buccaneers
- Pernell McPhee, bears
- Vontaze Burfict, Raiders
The three notable veteran rivals here, Suggs, Matthews and Lynch, need a 3-4 start to enter with a new team. Bradham has had a good career with the Bills and Eagles, but may not offer much help on boarding.
Chickillo can help someone on special teams. At the bottom, it would be shocking to see Burfict in the league again in 2020.
Internal linebackers
- Mark Barron, Steelers
- Wesley Woodyard, Titans
- Alec Ogletree, Giants
- Adarius Taylor, browns
- Darron Lee, Jets
- Bryce Hager, rams
- Will Compton, Raiders
- Manti Te & # 39; o, Santos
- Preston Brown, Jaguars
- Corey Nelson, Broncos
- Deone Bucannon, Giants
- Stephone Anthony, Santos
- DJ. Alexander, jaguars
- Albert McClellan, Jets
- Daren Bates, Titans
- Mike Hull, Dolphins
Barron served the Steelers well as a starter and should have a little more consideration for a 3-4 defense. Woodyard has been productive against the race, but will turn 34 in July.
Ogletree could help a 4-3 team for outside depth. There is not much else to see here.
Corners
- Dre Kirkpatrick, Bengals
- Logan Ryan, Titans
- Prince Amukmara, Bears
- Aqib Talib, Dolphins
- Trumaine Johnson, Jets
- Tramon Williams, Packers
- Darqueze Dennard, Bengals
- Johnathan Joseph, Texans
- Eli Apple, Giants
- Brandon Carr, Ravens
- Ross Cockrell, Panthers
- Daryl Worley, Raiders
- B.W. Webb, Bengals
- Tramaine Brock, Titans
- King Akeem, Seahawks
- Morris Claiborne, Chiefs
- Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Redskins
- Kayvon Webster, Redskins
- Brandon Williams, Cardinals
- Keith Reaser, Chiefs
- Cyrus Jones, Broncos
- Jamar Taylor, Falcons
- Coty Sensabaugh, Redskins
- Aaron Colvin, Redskins
Kirkpatrick has some value as a versatile backup. Ryan has earned a living in the slot, and with a cheap deal, he should land somewhere for his 29-year season.
Dennard got a deal from the Jaguars, but he did. Johnson did not accomplish much with his great deal with the Jets, so it will be difficult to give him too much. Williams and Joseph have been venerable cover men, but their longtime teams have moved on.
The rest are a group of depth players and beginners who quickly fade away.
Safeties
- Reshad Jones, Dolphins
- Tashuan Gipson, Texans
- Eric Reid, panthers
- Morgan Burnett, browns
- Tony Jefferson, crows
- Tavon Wilson, Lions
- Clayton Geathers, Colts
- Antoine Bethea, Giants
- Jahleel Addae, Texans
- Sherrick McManis, Bears
- J.J. Wilcox, Falcons
- Johnathan Cyprien, Titans
- Darian Stewart, Buccaneers
- Curtis Riley, Raiders
- Tedric Thompson, Seahawks
- Josh Shaw, Cardinals
- Kurt Coleman, Bills
- Rontez Miles, Jets
- Walt Aikens, dolphins
- Countess Blake, Jets
- Mike Adams, Texans
- Colin Jones, Panthers
- Ibraheim Campbell, Packers
- Kemal Ismael, Falcons
Another year, another period of free agency security that gets little respect. No security measures were taken in the first round of the draft, either, but the teams charged a strong class in the second and third rounds, hurting those left in this group.
There will be several of these guys, especially the types of free security coverage, taking a few shots closer to training ground as many teams rank their combinations in position. Execution arrest support types have a harder time landing so late because they can't offer the same help in five-cent or five-cent packages.
Wait no more than a handful to find adjustments, with the help of training schemes or familiarities.
Kickers
- Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
- Adam Vinatieri, foals
- Ryan Succop, Titans
- Nick Folk, Patriots
Gostkowski and Vinatieri have had long runs, but it is clear that they have reached the end. Succop is bound to receive some calls at camp when new rookie / veteran competitions go south for some teams.
Gamblers
- Matt Bosher, Falcons
- Lachlan Edwards, Jets
- Dustin Coltquitt, Chiefs
- Matt Wile, lions
Bosher was replaced by Brandon Allen. Edwards was replaced by recruited rookie Braden Mann. The Chiefs decided to get younger, cutting Colquitt ahead of his 38-year season. Wile was fine and will likely receive a camping opportunity again as the Lions will go elsewhere for his replacement for Sam Martin (Broncos).
%MINIFYHTML2b40fee4aa84aed43308e2bb89232a5c12%