2020 NFL Free Agents – Top Players Still Available in Every Position, Including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney

The major waves of NFL 2020 free agency in March resulted in most of the top players being re-signed, franchise-tagged or signed by new teams. Then came the NFL Draft in April, when the teams addressed many of their remaining concerns with the rookies.

The market for veteran players has calmed down lately with more notable releases than the move toward unrestricted and unsigned free agents. However, there are still some great names available in free agency and some valuable players who can fill in some gaps on the roster.

IYER: Where will Cam Newton land in free agency?

The most prominent free agents left are two players who were drafted No. 1 overall not too long ago, quarterback Cam Newton (2011) and point runner Jadeven Clowney (2014). With both players, past injuries and future durability have come into play, and many teams feel that the cost of risk outweighs the potential reward. While Newton may have to keep waiting with most of the teams that sorted out his quarterback situations, Clowney, who is coming off an elite season with the Seahawks when he's healthy, should find a home soon.

Going through each position, here are the other free agents that are still available in 2020.

NFL 2020 Free Agents: The Best Players Still Available in Every Position

Quarterbacks

Cam Newton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7b/d1/cam-newton-111019-getty-ftrjpg_1w2d6kkv58hp512i9idk89ne1w.jpg?t=1445164822,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Cam Newton, Panthers

Joe Flacco, Broncos

Matt Moore, bosses

Mike Glennon, Raiders

Trevor Siemian, Jets

Drew Stanton, browns

Josh McCown, Eagles

Blake Bortles, rams

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Cody Kessler, Patriots

Brandon Allen, Broncos

Newton is not getting interest from the Panthers or Jaguars, and the Steelers, his best place for a foolproof backup job, don't seem realistic.

Moore should receive more attention as an official backup considering how well he replaced Patrick Mahomes last season. Flacco is a less willing backer and now has durability issues. Starting with Glennon and Siemian, the rest are similar backups on the upside. There is unlikely to be another roster emergency that will get McCown to play in the NFL again.

Runners

Davonta Freeman https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1c/c3/davonta-freeman-121917-getty-ftrjpg_3kzubgt1y6891oidhwn9t5lhq.jpg?t=1867786032,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Carlos Hyde, Texans

Lamar Miller, Texans

Chris Thompson, Redskins

LeSean McCoy, Bills / Chiefs

Theo Riddick, Broncos

Bilal Powell, Jets

Isaiah Crowell, muggers

Ty Montgomery, Jets

Jonathan Williams, foals

Corey Clement, Eagles

Kenjon Barner, Falcons

Buck Allen, Giants

Spencer Ware, Chiefs

Wendell Smallwood, Redskins

Alfred Blue, Jaguars

C.J. Prosise, Seahawks

Samaje Perine, Dolphins

Tyler Ervin, Packers

Senorise Perry, Bills

A runner's life can be tough and change rapidly with age and mileage. Freeman was replaced by Todd Gurley, while Hyde and Miller lost their potential return due to the Texans' trade for David Johnson.

Thompson has some appeal as a third-chance catcher, but he comes at risk of injury. McCoy should join Frank Gore to disappear from the NFL, with the Bills and Chiefs replacing them with Zack Moss and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, respectively. The rest are mostly situational swing types that need a committee opening to get a job.

Wide receivers

Josh Gordon https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/26/de/josh-gordon-11719-getty-ftr_19uwezvfoa9j31jvu8gnu63bth.jpg?t=1194235518,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Taylor Gabriel, Bears

Chester Rogers, Colts

Rashard Higgins, browns

Paul Richardson, Redskins

Josh Gordon, Seahawks

Chris Hogan, Panthers

Tavon Austin, Jeans

Demaryius Thomas, Jets

Ryan Grant, Packers

Justin Hardy, Falcons

Dwayne Harris, Raiders

Jaron Brown, Seahawks

Jarius Wright, Panthers

Jordan Matthews, 49ers

Russell Shepard, Giants

Dontrelle Inman, Colts

Jermaine Kearse, Lions

Johnny Holton, Steelers

Higgins is the most amazing player yet available given his running versatility and good hands. Gabriel can still help a team with his speed and speed, but he would need to be able to display his versatility.

Hogan, Thomas, Matthews and Kearse fall into the category of catching up with them. Richardson didn't show much after moving from the Seahawks to the Redskins last year. Gordon could have run out of chances when he couldn't keep the Patriots or Seahawks.

Tight ends

Delanie Walker https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/90/7f/delanie-walker-060619-getty-ftrjpg_12gi9lzqmjeik1jlsmqw8i9e82.jpg?t=771940771,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Delanie Walker, Titans

Charles Clay, Cardinals

Geoff Swaim, Jaguars

Jordan Reed, Redskns

Ed Dickson, Seahawks

Luke Stocker, Falcons

Lance Kendricks, Chargers

Walker has had a great career as an older player, but his body doesn't have much to offer. Clay was once a valuable lockdown and receiving gear, but is now a limited backup.

Swaim has some advantages, but the Jaguars didn't see it, replacing him with Tyler Eifert. Reed may be joining Vernon Davis in retirement soon given his history of concussions and little interest so far.

Offensive tackle

Jason Peters https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9a/bb/jason-peters-092515-getty-ftrjpg_s53yr5f5g2o81kvvh757q1nlx.jpg?t=77171208,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jason Peters, Eagles

Cordy Glenn, Bengals

Kelvin Beachum, Jets

Demar Dotson, Buccaneers

Jared Veldheer, Packers

James Hurst, Ravens

Cameron Erving, bosses

Donald Penn, Redskins

Greg Robinson, browns

LaAdrian Waddle, Bills

Marshall Newhouse, Patriots

Chris Clark, Texans

Jordan Mills, Cardinals

T.J. Clemmings, bears

J & # 39; Marcus Webb, Dolphins

Josh Wells, Buccaneers

Patrick Omameh, Santos

Peters, the venerable eagle, has begun to collapse. Glenn and Beachum should have something, but they have injury problems. Dotson and Veldheer will need a right tackle situation to change and give them another chance.

Hurst and Erving have some internal swing ability. Penn has already gone too far as an older player. Robinson struggles off the field in addition to his shaky game in Cleveland. Newhouse proved in New England that it can be no more than a simple left-side backing. This position will surely see little traction in the market.

Guards

Mike Person, 49ers

Ron Leary, Broncos

Kevin Pamphile, Titans

Josh Kline, Vikings

Ted Larsen, Bears

Earl Watford, Buccaneers

John Jerry, Bengals

The person needs to find a home in another sports zone lock scheme far from Kyle Shanahan. Leary and Pamphile offer backup status only at this time.

There isn't much to see here unless a team needs to plug a hole after an injury.

Centers

Justin Britt, Seahawks

Daniel Kllgore, dolphins

Ryan Kalil, Jets

Hroniss Grasu, Crows

A.Q. Shipley, Cardinals

James Ferentz, Patriots

Tony Bergstrom, Redskins

Britt was cut from the Seahawks and is worthy of a flyer. Kilgore was once valuable for his versatility, but was unable to remain on the field in Miami.

Kalil has had a solid career, but it's hard to see him find a third home. Shipley should land somewhere deep.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Defensive tackles

Damon Harrison https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9/9/damon-harrison-060619-getty-ftrjpg_1xyh92si1aa0h17ut33raso1pi.jpg?t=772239787,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Damon Harrison, lions

Mike Daniels, Lions

Margus Hunt, Colts

Damion Square, Chargers

Corey Liuget, Bills

Brandon Mebane, Chargers

Josh Mauro, Raiders

Domata Peko, Ravens

Kyle Love, Panthers

Sylvester Williams, Chargers

Akeem Spence, jaguars

The Lions were rebuilding their defensive line and could not keep Harrison. "Sandwiches,quot; should receive more consideration from one of their old teams, the Giants or Jets.

Daniels' returns declined rapidly from his Packers days. Hunt can provide some situational pop pass-rush. Of the old chargers, Square can be more useful in a rotation.

Defensive purposes

Jadeveon Clowney https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ec/a/jadeveon-clowney-030920-getty-ftr_apmulosjkce1a4639nvvhhqq.jpg?t=-1067698528,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks

Everson Griffen, Vikings

Ezekiel Ansah, lions

Michael Bennett, Jeans

Cameron Wake, Titans

Jabaal Sheard, Colts

Vinny Curry, Eagles

Kerry Wynn, Bengals

Adam Gotsis, Broncos

Billy Winn, Broncos

Clinton McDonald, Cardinals

John Jenkins, dolphins

Damontre Moore, 49ers

Olson Pierre, Raiders

The Browns and Titans seem to remain Clowney's best bet, as the Seahawks probably won't sign him again. The Redskins, Lions and Colts should consider adding more depth to this group with their wide cap spaces.

Griffen has something left to help situationally rush the passerby. Ansah and Bennett had good races but now have limited appeal. Wake could be at the end of the line at age 38 after he finally left for Tennessee.

External backers

Terrell Suggs https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/23/f1/terrell-suggs-013120-getty-ftrjpg_12ift72wfu6cp1khji0g0b2ir4.jpg?t=-61150089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Nigel Bradham, Eagles

Terrell Suggs, Cardinals / Chiefs

Clay Matthews, Rams

Mychal Kendricks, Seahawks

Anthony Chickillo, Steelers

Kareem Martin, Giants

Aaron Lynch, Bears

Malcolm Smith, Jeans

Julian Stanford, Bills

Brooks reed cardinals

Sam Acho, Buccaneers

Pernell McPhee, bears

Vontaze Burfict, Raiders

The three notable veteran rivals here, Suggs, Matthews and Lynch, need a 3-4 start to enter with a new team. Bradham has had a good career with the Bills and Eagles, but may not offer much help on boarding.

Chickillo can help someone on special teams. At the bottom, it would be shocking to see Burfict in the league again in 2020.

Internal linebackers

Mark Barron, Steelers

Wesley Woodyard, Titans

Alec Ogletree, Giants

Adarius Taylor, browns

Darron Lee, Jets

Bryce Hager, rams

Will Compton, Raiders

Manti Te & # 39; o, Santos

Preston Brown, Jaguars

Corey Nelson, Broncos

Deone Bucannon, Giants

Stephone Anthony, Santos

DJ. Alexander, jaguars

Albert McClellan, Jets

Daren Bates, Titans

Mike Hull, Dolphins

Barron served the Steelers well as a starter and should have a little more consideration for a 3-4 defense. Woodyard has been productive against the race, but will turn 34 in July.

Ogletree could help a 4-3 team for outside depth. There is not much else to see here.

Corners

Aqib Talib https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/78/7f/aqib-talib-060716-getty-ftrjpg_54ge3lgzvg3e1catpm72yqktm.jpg?t=749932405,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Dre Kirkpatrick, Bengals

Logan Ryan, Titans

Prince Amukmara, Bears

Aqib Talib, Dolphins

Trumaine Johnson, Jets

Tramon Williams, Packers

Darqueze Dennard, Bengals

Johnathan Joseph, Texans

Eli Apple, Giants

Brandon Carr, Ravens

Ross Cockrell, Panthers

Daryl Worley, Raiders

B.W. Webb, Bengals

Tramaine Brock, Titans

King Akeem, Seahawks

Morris Claiborne, Chiefs

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Redskins

Kayvon Webster, Redskins

Brandon Williams, Cardinals

Keith Reaser, Chiefs

Cyrus Jones, Broncos

Jamar Taylor, Falcons

Coty Sensabaugh, Redskins

Aaron Colvin, Redskins

Kirkpatrick has some value as a versatile backup. Ryan has earned a living in the slot, and with a cheap deal, he should land somewhere for his 29-year season.

Dennard got a deal from the Jaguars, but he did. Johnson did not accomplish much with his great deal with the Jets, so it will be difficult to give him too much. Williams and Joseph have been venerable cover men, but their longtime teams have moved on.

The rest are a group of depth players and beginners who quickly fade away.

Safeties

Eric reid https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ba/db/eric-reid-100718-getty-ftrjpg_aq5ri62dfe9h1w2i1so2gotmt.jpg?t=1361555262,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Reshad Jones, Dolphins

Tashuan Gipson, Texans

Eric Reid, panthers

Morgan Burnett, browns

Tony Jefferson, crows

Tavon Wilson, Lions

Clayton Geathers, Colts

Antoine Bethea, Giants

Jahleel Addae, Texans

Sherrick McManis, Bears

J.J. Wilcox, Falcons

Johnathan Cyprien, Titans

Darian Stewart, Buccaneers

Curtis Riley, Raiders

Tedric Thompson, Seahawks

Josh Shaw, Cardinals

Kurt Coleman, Bills

Rontez Miles, Jets

Walt Aikens, dolphins

Countess Blake, Jets

Mike Adams, Texans

Colin Jones, Panthers

Ibraheim Campbell, Packers

Kemal Ismael, Falcons

Another year, another period of free agency security that gets little respect. No security measures were taken in the first round of the draft, either, but the teams charged a strong class in the second and third rounds, hurting those left in this group.

There will be several of these guys, especially the types of free security coverage, taking a few shots closer to training ground as many teams rank their combinations in position. Execution arrest support types have a harder time landing so late because they can't offer the same help in five-cent or five-cent packages.

Wait no more than a handful to find adjustments, with the help of training schemes or familiarities.

Kickers

Adam Vinatieri https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/31/47/adam-vinatieri-020516-getty-ftrjpg_49993t4dofwx1xkfo8j6nbk0e.jpg?t=-1282005006,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

Adam Vinatieri, foals

Ryan Succop, Titans

Nick Folk, Patriots

Gostkowski and Vinatieri have had long runs, but it is clear that they have reached the end. Succop is bound to receive some calls at camp when new rookie / veteran competitions go south for some teams.

Gamblers

Matt Bosher, Falcons

Lachlan Edwards, Jets

Dustin Coltquitt, Chiefs

Matt Wile, lions

Bosher was replaced by Brandon Allen. Edwards was replaced by recruited rookie Braden Mann. The Chiefs decided to get younger, cutting Colquitt ahead of his 38-year season. Wile was fine and will likely receive a camping opportunity again as the Lions will go elsewhere for his replacement for Sam Martin (Broncos).