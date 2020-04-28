2 more LAPD employees test positive for COVID-19 bringing total to 81 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two other Los Angeles Police Department employees tested positive for COVID-19, with a total of 81.

As of Monday, 33 LAPD employees recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.

The number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who tested positive for the virus rose to 22 on Monday, Kellogg reported.

Of the LAFD employees, 15 recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.