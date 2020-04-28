$ 1,200 stimulus checks – here are the key dates for the next set of payments

WASHINGTON – Because May bills are due soon, many people are still waiting to receive their $ 1,200 stimulus payment as part of trillions in federal aid intended to help Americans suffering from the financial consequences of the coronavirus.

Under the $ 2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the Cares Act, passed last month, the Treasury will eventually send 150 million stimulus payments to eligible Americans.

On Friday, the Treasury Department and the IRS reported that 88.1 million payments worth nearly $ 158 billion had been issued in the first three weeks of the program. That is no small matter. However, it is a small consolation to the tens of millions concerned about when they will get their money.

Because the agencies maintain separate systems, it took an effort to figure out how to automatically send payments to people who receive certain federal benefits, like Social Security.

Payments are automatic for people who receive retirement, survivor, or disability from Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). People who receive railroad retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who have not filed a tax return in the past two years will also receive automatic payments.

The IRS launched two portals to collect information from individuals who have not filed a tax return in the past two years and from others who did but who did not provide direct deposit information from the IRS.

People eligible for the stimulus payment who are not required to file a tax return and do not plan to file for 2019 should use the "non-filer,quot; tool on the IRS website. Non-filers can also provide direct deposit information, which will send an electronic payment to a bank account instead of having to wait for a check mailed.

If you usually file a tax return and just want to provide IRS direct deposit information, you should use the Get My Payment tool. It also allows you to check the status of your payment; However, a series of technical problems have plagued the portal.

Thousands of people have contacted The Washington Post wondering why they haven't received a stimulus payment. Many who are still waiting for their $ 1,200 payment are low-income veterans and Social Security beneficiaries.

"I am a 100 percent disabled veteran who served in combat in Iraq," Robert Haynes, 54, of Calimesa, California, told The Post. "I did everything they asked me to and I got nothing. I'm watching everyone post, 'I got my money,' and I'm sitting here wondering, what's going on with the veterans?"

As millions wonder whether they will be paid, the IRS has sent direct deposit payments to deceased taxpayers.

Over the weekend, the Treasury Department announced that it had made "significant improvements,quot; to the Get My Payment tool to address various technical issues. For example, many taxpayers complained that they would not be allowed to advance because they did not owe the IRS money or received a refund for 2018 or 2019. Zeroing correctly did not work. This situation could occur because a taxpayer ordered the IRS to apply a refund to the tax bill for the following year.

A Treasury spokeswoman said solutions to get my payment include the payment status of closed bank accounts, increased access for taxpayers who filed a return in 2018 but did not use direct deposit for a refund, and the ability to send a zero for the question about the amount of the refund or the amount owed.

Over the weekend, after the updates, I started listening to some readers who said they could finally enter direct deposit information.

Raj Gupta from Maryland said that after repeated attempts, with his help, his adult daughter and son were able to enter their bank information. "One of the reasons they prefer to enter direct deposit as soon as possible is to avoid receiving a check that bears Trump's name," he said.

Even with updates, you can still get a notification saying "Payment status not available,quot;.

If you are still waiting for your stimulus money, here is an estimate of when more payments will be delivered.

– On April 29, according to a Treasury spokeswoman, Social Security non-filers, survivors, and the disabled will see economic impact payments on their bank accounts.

– SSI non-filers should start seeing payments in early May.

– Veterans benefit recipients should also start receiving their stimulus payments in early May, a Treasury spokeswoman said.

– In an update released Sunday, the IRS said that if you have successfully entered your bank information "any day until noon on Tuesday, your payment date will be available starting the following Saturday." If you don't meet the Tuesday deadline, you must wait another week to get a payment date. Or, if your payment has already been processed, you will receive a check that could take up to 14 days to receive.

– If you receive SSI or Veterans Affairs benefits and did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, you have until May 5 to use the non-filer tool on the IRS website to receive the payment of $ 500 per child dependent under 17 years. If you don't meet the deadline to register dependent children, you will still receive your $ 1,200 payment, but you will have to wait until next year to get the additional $ 500 when you file a 2020 tax return.

The May 5 deadline is only applicable to SSI and VA recipients who need to inform the IRS that they have eligible dependents for the $ 500. No action is necessary if you do not need to register a dependent. Your stimulus payment will be sent automatically as you would normally receive your benefits by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or check.

Non-filing Social Security and Railroad Retirement recipients received until noon on April 22 to claim an additional $ 500 payment for dependents under the age of 17, or risk waiting until next year to receive funds. The IRS sent the notice of the deadline just two and a half days before people had to act. Unless the deadline is extended, those who have missed the limit will receive their $ 1,200 stimulus payments but will now have to wait until next year to collect the additional $ 500 per child when they file their 2020 tax return.

A bipartisan group of senators that included Senators Maggie Hassan, DN.H. and Susan Collins, R-Maine, sent a letter to the Treasury and the IRS last week asking that Social Security and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries be able to register their dependent children. this year.

The "short schedule and limited scope to date run the risk of leaving many of these beneficiaries unaware of the need to take immediate action to receive full payments for this year's Care Act," the letter said. Furthermore, just providing an online option can prevent some people from providing the necessary information. The online non-filer portal may not be an accessible option for those who do not have internet access at home and are currently unable to use the computer at their local community center due to security measures in place during the pandemic of coronavirus. "

The first wave of payments included individuals and couples who filed a 2018 or 2019 federal return and received a refund. The Care Act authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury to electronically deposit the stimulus payment in the accounts that the taxpayers had designated for the direct deposit of tax refunds as of January 1, 2018.

However, the IRS cannot make direct deposits into bank accounts that are used to make electronic tax payments, even if the account information is known to the agency, according to IRS spokesman Eric Smith.

