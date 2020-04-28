10 Bollywood stars who appeared in music videos

We all know that Bollywood is incomplete without music. Some may like it or others may not, but one cannot disagree that music brings Bollywood movies to life. Music videos have also gained immense popularity thanks to the appearance of YouTube. Apart from that, we have also often seen Bollywood stars appear in music videos. While few of them were seen before their break from the movies, few were already very popular at the time. So, we have brought you the 10 popular music video songs

1. Amitabh Bachchan – Kabhi Nahi

2. Govinda – Levante Karade

3. Rani Mukerji – Tera Chehra

4. Shahid Kapoor – Aankho Me Tera Hello Chehra

5. Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor – Dheere Dheere

6. Deepika Padukone – Naam Hai Tera

7. John Abraham – Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se Wo

8. Sonakshi Sinha – Desi Kalakaar

9. Akshay Kumar – Filhaal

10. Befikra – Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

