Zach Roloff's reaction to his mother Amy's engagement is very awkward

Small people, big world star Amy Roloff he had good news to share with his son, Zach Roloffand his wife Tori: she is engaged. But Zach didn't handle it well. Absolutely.
"I am committed," she said.
"Than?" Tori asked.
"Chris proposed to me yesterday for our third anniversary," explained Amy. "Well you guys are shocked."
In the exclusive look above, Zach is clearly upset.
"After telling Zach and seeing his reaction, I was surprised and not surprised," Amy said in a confessional. "I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something. But I was not surprised because I thought he might not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because no one expected it. He really felt bad because he was obviously quite surprised "
So what happened to Zach's reaction? Let me explain: "I said to my mom and dad: 'Hey, these are things I don't want to talk about on camera, the only one I have outside is the relationship of your boys and if that relationship goes to another side beyond where it is now. I don't want to be surprised by the news of those relationships on camera. And then she went to the camera and surprised me with that news, "she told producers.
Amy just wanted her son to be happy for her.
"We have been doing this for 15 years and have shown some of the most difficult and uncomfortable moments of my life. There was one thing in all the time that I asked my parents to do with me in private and my mom couldn't remember. It's like , no, I'm not going to put up with that, "Zach said in a confessional.
Small people, big world airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
