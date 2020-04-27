Zach Roloff's reaction to his mother Amy's engagement is very awkward

Small people, big world star Amy Roloff he had good news to share with his son, Zach Roloffand his wife Tori: she is engaged. But Zach didn't handle it well. Absolutely.

"I am committed," she said.

"Than?" Tori asked.

"Chris proposed to me yesterday for our third anniversary," explained Amy. "Well you guys are shocked."

In the exclusive look above, Zach is clearly upset.

"After telling Zach and seeing his reaction, I was surprised and not surprised," Amy said in a confessional. "I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something. But I was not surprised because I thought he might not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because no one expected it. He really felt bad because he was obviously quite surprised "