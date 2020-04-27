Yovanna Momplaisir tells all about her leaky online fiefdom from NeNe

Yovanna Momplaisir and NeNe Leakes had a round-trip explosive on social media after the RHOA reunion episode! As you know, the season reunion was shot virtually due to the pandemic and quarantine orders, but the stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta still managed to provoke the drama despite not being in the same room.

As for the reason there was so much tension between Yovanna and NeNe, the RHOA newcomer shared via HollywoodLife that "What I posted last night were responses to some things that NeNe was posting."

Supposedly, things got really hot during the recording of the meeting and the women were unable to resolve their differences.

As a result, their conflict also continued later, on Instagram!

Text messages between the two were made public while arguing over who is to blame for the 'Snakegate' scandal. and things kept climbing!

Since Since then, he has deleted the things that he published on social networks and it is curious that they are things that he did not come to the meeting with. In fact, in all my segment with her she chose to leave and not tackle anything. So it's strange, because he should have planned his case where he got paid, "Yovanna continued to serve.

Of course, she couldn't give much detail about what happened between her and NeNe during the virtual meeting, as she didn't want to spoil everything for viewers.

Instead, he scoffed at the fans saying that ‘You guys will have to watch the meeting. Everything is presented there. "

Right now, Yovanna is already known to have accepted the blame for the infamous scandal, but she claims that NeNe is only telling part of the story and that the only reason he's so angry at her is that he's about to be exposed. & # 39;



