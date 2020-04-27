Yovanna Momplaisir from & # 39; RHOA: I'm not afraid of Nene's escape!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Yovanna Momplaisir has addressed her recent social media feud with galpal Nene Leakes, saying she is not afraid of reality show OG.

"Since then, she has deleted the things she posted on social media and it's funny that they are things she didn't come to the meeting with. In fact, my entire segment with her decided to leave and not tackle anything. So, it's weird, because He should have, he should have planned his case where he gets paid, "he told Up News Info.

Yovanna was at the center of this season's "Snakegate,quot; scandal.

He also claimed that the receipts were delivered at the reunion show.

"I think it is, it's just her way of, like I said, manipulating people's minds before the truth comes out. This is what you call despair. So it's funny that these receipts that she keeps posting are manipulated above and they are all one-sided. "

When asked if she was afraid of Nene's smoke, she told the publication: "Absolutely not. – She met her partner. She underestimated the wrong one."