Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Cautiously, New Zealand gets closer to normal
Some stores, restaurants and construction sites are reopening in New Zealand today, five weeks after the government imposed strict measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The number of infections in the country has dropped below 300. On Monday, only one new case was reported.
Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand's chief health officer, said transmission of the virus had been "eliminated,quot; because officials were in a position to test and trace any new outbreaks.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the rules for social distancing were still in effect. "We are opening our economy, but we are not opening people's social lives," he said.
Analysis: New Zealand and Australia have managed to flatten the curve and are on track to eliminate virus, in part due to early action and nonpartisan dependence on science. The public also complied when the information flowing from officials at all levels was largely consistent.
Related: In Europe, there were also steps towards normalization. Face masks became mandatory on public transportation and in most stores. in Germany on Monday as the country gradually reopens. Switzerland allowed a limited number of companies to restart.
The number of virus deaths in the US USA Reach 50,000
The United States has by far the largest Covid-19 outbreak in the world, with more than 973,000 cases. Monday, the death toll reached 50,000, according to data compiled by The Times.
The pandemic has now killed more than 200,000 people worldwide and has sickened more than 2.9 million.
We have the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as maps of its spread.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday and said the country was "beginning to change course," but gave no indication of when and how its blockade would be lifted.
Oil prices fell again on Monday, with the US benchmark rising to $ 10 a barrel amid fears of a global glut of crude. US stocks rose and world markets rebounded when governments around the world discussed how to reopen businesses and get their economies back on track.
Afghanistan will release 12,000 prisoners, in addition to the 10,000 already released, as the pandemic spreads across the country and prisons remain overcrowded.
Health workers, stigmatized as vectors of contagion due to their work, have been attacked and mistreated in several countries. In the Philippines, attackers chlorinated a nurse and blinded him.
Scientists at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University plan to schedule tests of a new coronavirus vaccine involving more than 6,000 people by the end of May, advancing the global race for a vaccine to stop the virus.
South Korea says reports of Kim Jong-un's disease are false
The South Korean official responsible for the country's policy on the North He rejected rumors that the leader of the regime is seriously ill.
"Our government has sufficient information gathering capabilities to confidently say that there is nothing unusual,quot; about Mr. Kim's health, said Kim Yeon-chul, South Korea's unification minister.
The minister said the government's National Security Council had carefully evaluated a complex range of sources before making its determination. He did not go into detail, citing the sensitivity of the intelligence work.
Context: It is unusual for South Korean officials to publicly question media reports about the North. Officials do not normally confirm or deny such information. Recent reports suggested that Mr. Kim was seriously ill or "brain dead,quot; after failed cardiac surgery.
The North Korean leader last appeared in public on April 11.
A game whose score didn't matter
Sopan Deb, a Times writer, grew up in the United States with a love of sports that was not shared by her father, an immigrant from India.
This is what is happening the most.
Nuclear agreement with Iran: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that the United States It continues to participate in the Iran nuclear deal that President Trump has resigned. The move is intended to put pressure on the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo or reimpose international sanctions against Iran.
Massive tombs from the Stalin era: A Russian amateur historian Who discovered mass graves of Stalin's victims in a forest in Karelia was jailed for what his supporters dismiss as false allegations of pedophilia. His work has highlighted the suffering inflicted in Russia by his own rulers.
What we are reading: This essay in The Paris Review on loneliness and writing. "Towards the end of his life, Jean-Jacques Rousseau sought to leave society," writes Kathleen Flynn, editor of our Upshot team. "Gavin McCrea, one of my favorite novelists, looks at how this experiment went wrong, and yet it was a tremendous success."
Cook: It is the combination of herbs, chili, lime juice and fish sauce that make the larb of thai dish so attractive. You can use minced mushrooms, vegan meat, or even minced fish fillets instead of ground meat.
How social distancing became the strategy
Until a vaccine or some other treatment is found, maintaining the distance between people is one of the best tools to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The idea is literally medieval, but the modern form owes a lot to former President of the United States George W. Bush, some dedicated researchers, and a scientific project by a 14-year-old girl.
What was the origin of this story?
I worked on a previous article about the failures of the Trump administration's response. And I was communicating with a group of scientists who alerted us to what we know as Red Dawn emails. In the process of meeting some of them, I learned about the Bush administration's urgent focus on the likelihood of a pandemic.
What were the lessons of the 1918 flu?
Different teams of researchers compared the toll in St. Louis, which moved relatively fast to close schools, churches, theaters, salons, sporting events, and other public gathering places, to the toll in Philadelphia. That city was brought forward in September 1918 with a long-planned parade to promote ties of war that drew hundreds of thousands of spectators. The difference was shown in the death tolls. "Time matters," said one researcher.
How did the scientific project of a 14-year-old girl play in this story?
He was fascinated by social media and how it worked. And her father was a super advanced scientist in New Mexico. He did a class project where he built a social media computer model at his Albuquerque high school. His father took advantage of his work and together they analyzed what effect the breakdown of school networks would have on the elimination of a contagious disease.
The result was surprising. When schools closed in a hypothetical city of 10,000 people, only 500 people became ill. If they remained open, half the population would be infected.
A correction: Monday's briefing spelled the last name of a Times photo editor. He is Mikko Takkunen, not Takkunnen.
