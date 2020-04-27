Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

We have the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as maps of its spread.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday and said the country was "beginning to change course," but gave no indication of when and how its blockade would be lifted.

Oil prices fell again on Monday, with the US benchmark rising to $ 10 a barrel amid fears of a global glut of crude. US stocks rose and world markets rebounded when governments around the world discussed how to reopen businesses and get their economies back on track.

Afghanistan will release 12,000 prisoners, in addition to the 10,000 already released, as the pandemic spreads across the country and prisons remain overcrowded.

Health workers, stigmatized as vectors of contagion due to their work, have been attacked and mistreated in several countries. In the Philippines, attackers chlorinated a nurse and blinded him.

Scientists at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University plan to schedule tests of a new coronavirus vaccine involving more than 6,000 people by the end of May, advancing the global race for a vaccine to stop the virus.

