Yes, a monkey stole Ed's banana before 90 days

Did you give three hours of your life to 90 day promise: before 90 days Sunday April 26? No? Well we did it. This is what happened.
In the Philippines, Ed took Rosemarie to an island, it was her first time on a plane. During his getaway, Ed gave Rose some gifts. There was a swimsuit, lingerie, mouthwash, and toothpaste. Ed told Rose that he had bad breath the whole time. This naturally embarrassed her, and she told him that she had an ulcer, that she knew how to brush her teeth. "I think Ed is a rude person," he said. When he said he loved her and sent her to the bathroom to get ready, she replied, "You are ugly."
In an effort to leave that behind, Ed and Rose went to an island to see some monkeys. While there, the monkeys jumped on Ed's back and stole his banana. Ed's emotion soon turned to terror, to Rose's delight.
Back at his hotel, Ed arranged a romantic dinner and confronted Rose over her sister's request for money. Rose said she had no idea and would speak to her sister, but Ed asked her to be there for the conversation. He said he believed Rose had no idea about the request for money. Rose said she did not want his money, that she wanted to be with him and have more children in the United States. There is only one problem: Ed does not want any more children and has not yet told him about his planned vasectomy.
David and Lana
Did you really think Lana would open the door? An older man who lived in that apartment since 1995 responded and confirmed that there was no Lana there. In fact, she had never seen anyone who looked like her. "I'm done," said David. "I really, really thought she was going to be there."
"She hurt me," said David. Did you miss any sign, you asked? Okay, yes. So he is hiring a private eye.
Avery and Ash
Do these two even like each other? Avery and Ash continued to squabble over their role as a relationship expert. She said it is not fair that she does not trust him / her business and that she does not trust and is destructive to her relationship. So Ash let Avery attend one of his relationship seminars. It was a disaster. He stumbled over his points and at one point left to regroup. Avery tried to dissuade him, but some of his teachings disturbed him, calling them outdated and sexist thoughts about gender roles. After the seminar, Ash was upset. Also Avery. But at least Ash's ex agreed to meet Avery?
Darcey and Tom
Just a day after their meeting in New York, Darcey was back home, ready to move on. "I'm sick," she said. But Tom was not ready to go on yet. He wrote Darcey a letter about his feelings for her and went to his Connecticut home to deliver it to her. She was not having it.
"I'm surprised that Tom has turned up … I don't want to see him. I don't need any false apology. No," said Darcey. She refused to read the letter. But Tom said he at least tried and left it in his car. "Having the door closed in my face is the perfect ending to who we were," said Tom. Now closing with Darcey, she said it made her realize how special Shannon is.
Darcey's twin sister Stacey tore the letter out on Darcey's behalf and threw it in the trash.
Erika and Stephanie
So many fights, so little time. Stephanie continued to apologize to Erika. She said she knows she has trust issues and has a great wall, she is not the girl who portrays herself online. So will Erika give you a change? A clean slate? She sure is. The two went diving with sharks and ran into a guy who made boomerangs. The next step? Going out to their families. Stephanie is concerned that her mother won't accept her and won't talk to her once she opens up.
Geoffrey and Varya
In Russia, Varya continued to worry about his family accepting Geoffrey with his criminal past, and if he could trust him. They left their mother's house to go camping with Igor, a Russian man Geoffrey met in Mexico several years ago. While with Igor, Varya said she is still taking notes on things with Geoffrey and that she is not sure of trust.
Lisa and Usman
The third time's the charm? After asking for his mother's blessing to marry Lisa twice, Usman made a final appeal. He told his mother that he wanted to go to the United States and get a better job, that he would return to Nigeria to visit her. Her mother was still unsure due to race relations in the United States and the age difference, but she eventually agreed. Usman and Lisa planned to get married in a matter of days … if they can stop fighting. Usman wants to take over their lives, Lisa is not ready to give up all control.
Yolanda and Williams
"Things have been stressful in our relationship since her Instagram suddenly disappeared," Yolanda said. But she received a ray of hope when a woman approached her on Williams' behalf. This mysterious woman, who appeared to be a model, said she knew about their relationship and that all of her accounts and data were hacked. So you cannot contact her. "His friend just confirmed that his account was hacked. I believe him. I trust him," Yolanda told her children. But her children are sure that they are fishing for her. How this woman suddenly got in touch with Williams and Yolanda couldn't? They decided to reverse the search for images. And so…
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
