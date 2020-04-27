Yes, a monkey stole Ed's banana before 90 days

Avery and Ash

Do these two even like each other? Avery and Ash continued to squabble over their role as a relationship expert. She said it is not fair that she does not trust him / her business and that she does not trust and is destructive to her relationship. So Ash let Avery attend one of his relationship seminars. It was a disaster. He stumbled over his points and at one point left to regroup. Avery tried to dissuade him, but some of his teachings disturbed him, calling them outdated and sexist thoughts about gender roles. After the seminar, Ash was upset. Also Avery. But at least Ash's ex agreed to meet Avery?

Darcey and Tom

Just a day after their meeting in New York, Darcey was back home, ready to move on. "I'm sick," she said. But Tom was not ready to go on yet. He wrote Darcey a letter about his feelings for her and went to his Connecticut home to deliver it to her. She was not having it.

"I'm surprised that Tom has turned up … I don't want to see him. I don't need any false apology. No," said Darcey. She refused to read the letter. But Tom said he at least tried and left it in his car. "Having the door closed in my face is the perfect ending to who we were," said Tom. Now closing with Darcey, she said it made her realize how special Shannon is.

Darcey's twin sister Stacey tore the letter out on Darcey's behalf and threw it in the trash.