Why Hilarie Burton calls her gray roots a & # 39; & # 39; positive side & # 39; & # 39;

Hilarie burton is looking on the bright side.
"The,quot; bright side "is literally growing out of my skull," the One Tree Hill alum shared on Instagram, along with a selfie that shows his roots. "For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to care about things like hair color, I am growing mine in solidarity with you."
She continued, "When I see it, I remember everything you're doing to keep us safe. I remember you deserve to be cared for. I remember that at any spare moment I shouldn't be spending on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes. I can do 5 masks in the time it would take to dye my hair. "
The 37-year-old woman has previously shared that she has made masks for medical care and other essential workers at the front during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Fifty new panels have been cut. I try very hard not to ask people to do things that I shouldn't do myself. I'm asking you to sew," Burton shared earlier this month, asking his followers to also try to make masks for others. . .
She added: "We are in this for the long haul, and even more people will need masks. Nursing homes. Children's homes. Essential workers. Immune compromised people. Specialized offices. And all the family members who live with those people."
Burton has also shared on social media that sewing masks for front-line workers is how he expresses his "love and appreciation."
This afternoon, her post concluded, "It's a silly little symbol. Gray hair. Who cares, right? But I hope the nurse or vet or store clerk who feels tired and overwhelmed knows it's something. Visible I can shows it says "I'm with you,quot;. #stayhome #protectourhealthcareworkers #protectouressentialworkers ".
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
