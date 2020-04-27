Why Hilarie Burton calls her gray roots a & # 39; & # 39; positive side & # 39; & # 39;

Hilarie burton is looking on the bright side.

"The,quot; bright side "is literally growing out of my skull," the One Tree Hill alum shared on Instagram, along with a selfie that shows his roots. "For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to care about things like hair color, I am growing mine in solidarity with you."

She continued, "When I see it, I remember everything you're doing to keep us safe. I remember you deserve to be cared for. I remember that at any spare moment I shouldn't be spending on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes. I can do 5 masks in the time it would take to dye my hair. "

The 37-year-old woman has previously shared that she has made masks for medical care and other essential workers at the front during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fifty new panels have been cut. I try very hard not to ask people to do things that I shouldn't do myself. I'm asking you to sew," Burton shared earlier this month, asking his followers to also try to make masks for others. . .