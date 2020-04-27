WHO says coronavirus could infect the same person twice – BGR

The World Health Organization says there is no concrete evidence that being infected with COVID-19 makes you immune to it in the future.

People with viral antibodies may be protected for certain periods of time, but we still don't know for sure if that's the case.

Programs that would give people "immunity passes,quot; would fail if the virus can reinfect people who have already been infected.

Since the new coronavirus outbreak began, health experts and scientists have wanted to know whether being infected makes you immune to the virus, and if so, for how long. Accumulating antibodies to fight the second wave of infection is often a sign that you're safe from reinfection, but scientists aren't sure if that's the case with COVID-19.

Now, the World Health Organization is evaluating, stating that at this time, "there is no evidence,quot; that people who have had COVID-19 and have recovered from it are safe from the virus.

As the battle against the pandemic continues, more and more people are recovering from their infections. It's great news, and if those people are more protected from the virus and can't reinfect or infect others, it's even better news. Not enough people have been exposed and then recovered from COVID-19 to consider "collective immunity,quot; right now, but knowing whether or not an individual can become infected more than once could change the way health experts approach the idea of ​​lifting the locks in the short term.

"Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for a & # 39; immunity passport & # 39; or & # 39; risk free certificate & # 39; that would allow people to travel or return to work assuming they are protected from reinfection, "the organization said." There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection. " .

A so-called "certificate of immunity,quot; would essentially be a way for people to prove that they have already had the virus, and if that makes them immune to further infection, it would suggest that they are free to resume a more normal way of life than someone who still has not been infected. This sounds strange, but it makes sense. However, the risks of such a program are many, including the possibility that a slightly different form of the virus (created through natural mutations) could still infect people who fought the first wave of COVID-19 and survived.

Simply put, there is still too much we don't know about the new coronavirus to start guessing whether people are safe or not. Social distancing and orders to stay home will have to remain in place for some time if we are to truly crush the pandemic curve in the long term.

