White House health official says social distancing won't end soon – BGR

Dr. Deborah Birx says that social distancing will definitely have to continue in the summer months and just because the curve is flattening out doesn't mean we can get back to normal.

Birx told Meet The Press that remarks made by Mike Pence that suggested the outbreak would be "behind us,quot; on Memorial Day should not be understood to mean that we can all go back to our pre-pandemic lives.

Social distancing is working to help curb the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. We know this because we can see the change in infection rates in areas where the virus was spreading like a forest fire before orders to stay home were issued and social distancing mandates were issued. But how long are we going to live in this new normal?

Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the health authorities for the White House coronavirus task force, says that staying away from each other is something that should continue for some time. We are certainly not out of the woods yet with this pandemic, and social distancing is our best weapon against its spread as we wait for a vaccine to be available.

In an interview with Meet the pressDr. Birx made it clear that social distancing is something that should remain in place throughout the summer to ensure that a second wave of the pandemic does not hit us with full force.

"Social distancing will be with us over the summer to really make sure we protect each other as we go through these phases," Dr. Birx said during the interview. He noted that comments made recently by Vice President Mike Pence that suggested the pandemic would be "behind us,quot; by Memorial Day should not be taken literally.

Models the government is using to predict the spread of the virus suggest that the curve is flattening in some of the hardest hit areas, Birx said, and that controlling the outbreak is not necessarily the same as being "Behind us."

Of course, there are phases in any pandemic, and what the government seems to be hinting at is that the initial and widespread phase of the outbreak will soon be behind us. However, the ongoing management of the pandemic is another story, and it is clear that we will have to continue our social distancing measures for some time if we want to make sure that hospitals across the country can handle the number of new patients entering.

With so many experts, scientists, organizations and government officials offering their own views on the state of the pandemic, it is virtually impossible to get a clear answer across the board. Still, the data does not lie, and we can see that the measures we are taking (social distancing, working from home, etc.) are helping to significantly reduce viral spread.

