White House Cancels Coronavirus Information Session Monday – Up News Info

The White House removed a coronavirus briefing from its agenda for Monday as President Donald Trump continued to criticize the media.

The guidance issued to reporters on Sunday indicated that the meeting would take place, despite Trump tweeting a day earlier that "it was not worth the time and effort."

Trump is still expected to comment and perhaps answer questions from reporters at a meeting at 4 p.m. ET with industry executives.

The president has been lashing out at the media coverage of his comments in a briefing on Thursday, in which he suggested testing the use of disinfectants on the human body as a way to combat the coronavirus. The comments were teased, but also words of warning from household product manufacturers like Lysol and Clorox, as well as government agencies, not to ingest the chemicals.

On Monday, Trump continued to criticize the media. He wrote: "There has never been, in the history of our country, a Lamestream media more vicious or hostile than the one that exists at the moment, even in the midst of a national emergency, the invisible enemy!"

The last coronavirus briefing was on Friday, but it lasted 21 minutes. Trump did not respond to questions from reporters, in contrast to previous briefings, which have spanned more than two hours.