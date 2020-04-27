Where Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are in the midst of divided speculation

Almost a year since Megan foxdismissed her divorce case, she and Brian Austin Green seems to be taking up some space.

The couple, who are the parents of three children together and married in 2010, have been living separately, a source told E! Exclusive news. "They do not plan to file a divorce at this time," shared our source.

To further spread speculation, Brian has not been wearing his wedding ring on recent outings, including a visit to the grocery store this weekend.

The Hollywood couple have a bumpy romantic story, starting with their broken engagement in 2009, three years after the Beverly Hills, 90210 Star asked the question. The two finally got back together and married the following year. Five years into their marriage and two children later, Megan filed for divorce in 2015, citing "irreconcilable differences."

However, the relationship was not over. The following year, amid a pending divorce petition, the actress came out with a baby bump, revealing that she and Brian were expecting their third child together. "This pregnancy was not planned, but when they found out, they were extremely happy," a source told E! News of the time.