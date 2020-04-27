When coronavirus attacks prisons, hundreds of thousands are released

RIO DE JANEIRO – Prisons around the world have become a powerful breeding ground for the coronavirus, prompting governments to release hundreds of thousands of prisoners in a crazy fight to curb the spread of the contagion after the bars.
The pandemic has also triggered prisoner rebellions, as angry prisoners have drawn attention to chronic problems in correction systems in many countries, including overcrowding, filth, and limited access to medical care.
In Brazil, which has one of the largest and most overburdened prison systems, inmates have recorded videos behind bars that threaten to kill guards unless the government moves quickly to improve their conditions.
In colombia, A riot in prison last month by prisoners concerned about contracting the virus left 23 prisoners dead. And on Friday at a prison in Buenos Aires, inmates were angered by the lack of protection against viruses, mutinied for nine hours, climbed onto the roof, burned mattresses, and displayed a banner that read: "We refuse to die in prison. "
"In many countries, detention centers are overcrowded, in some cases dangerously,quot;, Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, he said in a statement. "The consequences of neglecting them are potentially catastrophic."
The ease of spread of the virus behind bars became evident in February, when At least 555 inmates in China were infected at facilities in Hubei, Shandong and Zhejiang provinces.
In response, the government fired several guards for failing to prevent the outbreak, prohibited visits to the prison, and demanded that guards at various facilities remain at their posts for weeks.
Five prisons in Hunan designated a building within each facility to isolate infected prisoners and guards. Inmates at a Shandong prison were taken to hotels for quarantine after a prison guard returned from Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first reported, infecting other guards and inmates.
As the virus quickly spread across borders in the following weeks, officials in many countries suspended visits to prisons, but struggled to impose social distancing measures in crowded rooms.
Thousands of prisoners, including some migrants have also been released in the United States.
In Brazil, authorities reported four deaths, 104 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 145 suspects among prisoners as of Sunday. The country says it has released some 30,000 prisoners. But that number is not significantly higher than the typical release rate, experts say.
Experts say the scope of the problem in Brazil behind bars is unclear because only 682 of the country's more than 773,000 prisoners have been examined.
Drauzio Varella, a doctor who studied and wrote books on the health care needs of prisoners in Brazil, said that a disproportionate number suffer from serious conditions such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension.
"Prisons in Brazil often have double or triple the capacity for which they were built, with people sleeping on the floor," he said. "One person's cough can infect everyone else."
A group of gang members detained in a prison in the state of Minas Gerais recently He recorded a video calling on all criminal gangs, which have considerable influence within Brazilian prisons, to join forces to wage a "war on the government."
Reading a statement, one of the prisoners said they were not being given medication and complained about stale food. He threatened to direct gang members outside to set fire to the buses and execute prison guards while the detainees behind him imitated beheading.
"This virus circulating around the world will kill many brothers in prison," he said. "We are prepared to tear down these prisons."
A state official said in a statement that the men in the video had been identified and that the cell phone used to make the video had been confiscated by authorities.
While Brazilian judges have approved thousands of requests for early release, senior Justice Ministry officials have said it would be a mistake to release prisoners en masse, arguing that it would create risks to public security.
Prisoners' advocates say it is riskier for inmates to remain in jails.
The Pastoral Carceria Nacional, a Christian organization that supports prisoners and their families, said many relatives of those incarcerated have been prohibited from providing food and hygiene items.
"Prisoners get most of the material support than their families can bring, because the food they receive is terrible and scarce," said Sister Petra Silvia Pfaller, coordinator of the group. "Even before the pandemic they were already starving."
Andrelina Amelia Ferreira, who heads the Mothers of Prison Movement in São Paulo, said she had received hundreds of messages from women alarmed by the fragments of information they had obtained from prisons that are now inaccessible.
A woman received a handwritten note from her husband, who reported that she had a high fever and body aches. Lack of enough food, she said, had led him to eat piles of toilet paper and toothpaste. "I am afraid of dying in prison," said the note. "I'm starving in this damn place."
Vincent Ballon, the leading expert on detention issues at the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the coronavirus crisis should prompt governments around the world to reconsider the laws and policies that have led to overcrowded and poorly managed prisons in first place.
"We hope this is an opportunity to rethink deprivation of liberty, especially things like pre-trial detention and immigration detention," he said.
Mário Guerreiro, who heads the National Justice Council, a monitoring group in Brazil with oversight of the country's prison system, said the pandemic had made clear the shortcomings of that system, which has grown exponentially in recent decades without an investment proportional to build capacity.
"Brazil has prisons where humanitarian conditions are equivalent to concentration camps," said Guerreiro. "It is a humanitarian crisis."
Ernesto Londoño and Manuela Andreoni reported from Rio de Janeiro, and Letícia Casado from Brasilia. Tiffany May contributed reporting from Hong Kong and Nick Cumming-Bruce from Geneva.