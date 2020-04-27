'When Calls The Heart' renewed for season 8 by Hallmark Channel – Up News Info

When he calls the heart He will return for the eighth season on the Hallmark channel. Series star Erin Krakow announced the renewal during the season 7 finale on Sunday. You can look up.

"From my heart, and from home to yours, I am delighted to announce the new season 8 of When Calls the Heart coming next year," she said. "We can't wait to see you back in Hope Valley."

Season 7 was the first full season with Lori Loughlin, who was fired after her arrest in the nationwide college bribery scandal. Full house Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in March 2019 with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, as well as money laundering, in the college admission scandal. Both have pleaded not guilty. Loughlin's character Abigail was dropped from the show at the end of season 6 when it was revealed that he had traveled "east" to care for his sick mother.



When he calls the heart It has been a great success for the Hallmark Channel. As of April 19, the series had an average of 2.4 million total viewers with a demo rating of 0.24.

When he calls the heart Season 8 is slated to return in 2021.