WhatsApp says sharing limits helps stop the spread of fake news – BGR

WhatsApp recently introduced a new limit to forward viral messages on its platform.

In the weeks following the introduction of the limit, WhatsApp has seen "a 70% reduction in the number of highly forwarded messages."

WhatsApp is trying to stop the spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the countless unforeseen consequences of the ubiquity of social media is the speed at which stories can be broadcast, regardless of whether or not they have any basis in reality. No platform is immune to this problem, including WhatsApp, which last year introduced a new "double arrow,quot; tag for messages that had been forwarded in the app many times before. The tag warned users that the message did not originate from one of their close contacts.

Trying to prevent users from spreading misinformation without knowing it has been and always will be a challenge for platforms like WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook, but as we all try to navigate this viral pandemic, ensuring that people don't get sidetracked by questionable viral items is more important than ever And so, WhatsApp implemented a new limit so that these viral messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.

Previously, WhatsApp had reduced the forwarding limit of these messages to five chats at a time, which he said led to a "25% decrease in total message forwarding worldwide." However, this was not enough for the new coronavirus pandemic, which influenced the company to push the limit even further. The first returns have been remarkable.

"We recently introduced a limit to share 'highly forwarded messages' in a single chat. Since this new limit was established, globally there has been a 70% reduction in the number of highly forwarded messages sent on WhatsApp," said a spokesperson. by WhatsApp TechCrunch in a sentence.

How TechCrunch notes that WhatsApp was spurred into action by India, its largest market, when the government asked WhatsApp and other social media companies to work to control the spread of deception and disinformation on their platforms. Until then, some users in India have been sharing reports of possible treatments for COVID-19 in the past few weeks, none of which is supported by science. Limiting users' ability to share "fake news,quot; is a step in the right direction, even if it won't be enough to prevent misinformation from passing entirely.

“Is all forwarding bad? Certainly not. We know that many users send useful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or sentences that they consider significant, ”WhatsApp explained in a blog post earlier this month. “In the past few weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers. However, we have seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding that users have told us can be overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it is important to stop the spread of these messages to keep WhatsApp as a place of personal conversation. "

Image source: Martin Meissner / AP / Shutterstock