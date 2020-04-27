WhatsApp: Facebook presents detailed evidence of NSO Group's alleged WhatsApp piracy – Latest news

Facebook has presented detailed evidence in court about the Israeli company NSO Group and its alleged hacking of at least 1,400 WhatsApp users last year through its controversial surveillance software Pegasus.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Facebook's legal report said it "was exposing an NSO mass attack infrastructure operating in the United States, in direct contradiction to NSO's defenses, under the guise of third parties."

According to Facebook, his attacks against WhatsApp users "were hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the United States and by the Californian company QuadraNet (with a German provider)."

Facebook claimed that NSO had a contract with QuadraNet, using their server "over 700 times during the attack to target NSO malware to WhatsApp users' devices in April and May 2019."

In addition, the legal report listed "subdomains that were allegedly hosted on Amazon servers that cover the dates of the attacks."

According to Sunday's report, the new disclosures could make it difficult for the NSO Group to continue to deny any US operation.

NSO responded to Facebook's new legal report, saying, "Our products are used to stop terrorism, stop violent crime, and save lives.

"NSO Group does not operate the Pegasus software for its customers, nor can it be used against US mobile phone numbers or against a device within the geographic limits of the United States."

NSO has denied WhatsApp piracy allegations in the past.

Against the allegations, the CEO of the NSO Group has claimed that Facebook proposed buying its Pegasus malware in 2017 to spy on Apple iOS users.

In court documents filed during an ongoing lawsuit in which Facebook sued the NSO Group for spying on WhatsApp users last year, including in India, NSO CEO Shalev Hulio claimed that "two Facebook representatives approached NSO on October 2017 and asked to buy the right to use certain Pegasus capabilities. "

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement that the NSO CEO is misrepresenting conversations between the company and Facebook employees.

"NSO is trying to distract itself from the facts that Facebook and WhatsApp presented in court more than six months ago. Its attempt to avoid liability includes inaccurate representations about its spyware and a discussion with people working on Facebook," the spokesperson said.

NSO has maintained that it sells Pegasus only to clients of intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Facebook even blamed Apple's operating system for hacking the phone from Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

Investigators believe Bezos's iPhone was compromised after he received a 4.4MB video file containing malware via WhatsApp, the same way when the phones of 1,400 selected people, including journalists and human rights activists, they were overrun with NSO Group's Pegasus software last year.

In an interview for the BBC, Facebook's vice president of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg said it was not WhatsApp's fault because the end-to-end encryption is unbreakable and he blamed the Apple operating system for the Bezos episode.

The NSO Group has denied that it was part of the Bezos piracy.

