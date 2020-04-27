WGA sees judge dismiss antitrust lawsuits against agencies; Some claims remain – Up News Info

A federal judge has dismissed huge parts of the WGA's antitrust lawsuit against Hollywood's Big 3 talent agencies, but will allow other aspects of his case to proceed to trial. In a ruling issued Monday, United States District Court Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ruled that the WGA:

1. You lack antitrust legitimacy to pursue your federal pricing claim

2. Lacks organizational capacity to file claims for breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud on behalf of its members.

3. It lacks the legitimation of Article III to present a cause of action of the Unfair Competition Law in its own name.

4. Could not allege the activity of organized crime.

5. And failed to declare claims on which relief may be granted with respect to AND that its "group boycott claims

However, the judge denied a motion filed by WME, CAA and UTA to dismiss the guild's Cartwright Act pricing claim, and will allow several individual plaintiffs to file their claims in court, including:

1. Your individual claims of breach of fiduciary duty.

2. Your individual claims of the Unfair Competition Law.

3. And Barbara Hall's contact breach claim.

On January 6, the judge denied the WGA's motion to dismiss the agencies' antitrust lawsuits filed against him, meaning that all of his complaints can move forward. He heard oral arguments on the WGA's motion to dismiss the agencies' claims on January 24.

Read the ruling here.

