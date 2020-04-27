Westworld still doesn't make sense

WestworldThe excellent first two seasons were, in hindsight, vestiges of another era of prestigious television: when fan interactivity was as important in science fiction viewing as the scripts themselves; sample using Internet to represent your symbolic otherthree-dimensional worlds. Executive producer J.J. Abrams was a pioneer of the Easter egg fanatic. Sorry i should mention Lost here and WestworldThe first hit of the season in October 2016, during a more sophisticated iteration of viewer engagement, its secrets were slowly revealed to the most dedicated nerds (myself) via cryptic websites.

Four years later, in 2020, cultural subtlety has been crushed for reasons maybe obvious and maybe lessI blame Quibi"And then it's probably appropriate that WestworldThe third season is both about hitting your viewers with your intentions (AI is bad; humans are self-destructive; the surveillance state is demonic) and being completely opaque about them, leaving your ideas of great power in the hands of extraordinarily confusing development of the story and motivations of the characters that are truncated at best, half at worst. The penultimate episode of Season 3, "Passed Pawn," tried to wrap loose ends in a way that the season never really won: Is Aaron Paul's Caleb too weird to fit the algorithm? OMG, and set up for a flashback show season finale that will hopefully explain maybe half the shit they've been trying to present. And since the countless ideas of the season have felt thrown to the wall like a super ball, it seems like the only way to conclude is a great final scene in which each of its millions (excellent) set players, the majority Underused for the sake of its devious plot (FREE JEFFREY WRIGHT), it meets and sings in quarantine through Instagram Live, because the metaphors between WestworldThe "New World" and ours are simply complicated. Why not? At least it would be fun, and for the first time, this season has unraveled WestworldThe multitude of conspiracies is decidedly little fun.

And still, I can't turn around: the talented actors, the huge budget, the opportunity to witness the incredible fight training Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood have been doing for the past four years.. The end of next Sunday's season, "Crisis Theory", has a lot to discover, just like me. Until then, though, I ranted in the video above in this year's penultimate installment of Westworld Conspiracy Corner, shot from a real movie. corner in my house Roboam to the world.