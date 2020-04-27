Wendy Williams says she wants to get out once the quarantine ends!

It looks like Wendy Williams is ready to have a good time with some eligible singles once the social estrangement comes to an end and things are back to normal.

During monday Show From her home, Wendy talked about some things she can't wait to do once our quarantined time finally ends. One of the things he said he can't wait to do is go to the studio where his television show was originally filmed. She revealed that she has been there since everyone was ordered to shelter-in-place, but of course things are not the same with everyone's absence.

Another thing you can't wait to do is go on dates.

In fact, she revealed over the weekend that she was asked for a date, but with the rules of social distancing currently in place so that she, of course, had to decline.

Wendy said, "I texted him 'no.' I'm happily quarantined, bye! The idea that he had this idea during heavy quarantine makes me not even want to date him after quarantine, so that has been marked in the list. "

However, she revealed that there is a particular interest that she has at the moment. She said he gives good gifts, he comes with a car and a driver, and they also like the same food and music, and it's age-appropriate as well.

Watch Wendy talk about the moment below:

Like us previously Wendy's divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter was reportedly finalized in January this year.

Wendy better keep going and get her rhythm back!

