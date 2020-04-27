Wendy Williams says she is really eager to get out after the quarantine. He reveals that he has found a very special "love interest,quot;!

Wendy Williams is definitely doing her part when it comes to flattening the curve while maintaining social distance, but that doesn't mean she isn't waiting for it all to end so she can get back to the dating game! In fact, the talk show host joked during his "at home,quot; version of his talk show, that he's already interested in someone!

The recent divorcee spoke about her love life without revealing too much, but mentioned that she cannot wait to date after the quarantine.

Wendy mentioned that the man she is looking at is in the ‘same situation‘ as she is right now.

It's a shame it's not safe to mingle during this terrifying moment because, as it seems, Wendy is definitely eager to do that.

The presenter of the talk show told his audience that several men contacted her for appointments despite quarantine orders.

However, Wendy emphasized that she is a responsible person, so she rejected them, for now.

She really doesn't want to risk getting or spreading COVID-19, even for someone really special!

Sure enough, she shared that there is particular this particular interest that I have. It also has the same situation. He gives good gifts, he comes with his car and his driver. We eat the same food, we like the same music, it's age appropriate and everything. "

Before revealing this, previously on the virtual show, Wendy also spoke about someone else who contacted her, whom she rejected!

'I want to go out. This man called me for a date over the weekend. It is not a lie, he said: "I am in your neighborhood, I am on my way to your house, I am with my driver." I have a good gift for you, I know you will love it. We will go out for crab, good steak and a cigar. "Occasionally, I like a cigar, it makes me feel bossy. I returned the text message and said:" No, I'm happily in quarantine, bye! ", He revealed. Wendy.

The celebrity went on to say that the fact that he invited her out during quarantine when it is so important not to leave the house, it totally removed him from the list!



