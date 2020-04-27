Watch Joe Jonas and his famous friends take on the world

Joe Jonas he manages (in a new city) with a little help from his friends. See for yourself in the new trailer for his travel series Joe's mug.

Launching in Quibi today, Monday April 27, Joe's mug follow Jonas, the one from DNCE and Jonas brothers fame, traveling the world before the Happiness Begins tour. Here's who it bounced around the world:

Sophie Turner in amsterdam

Tina Fey In New York

Matthew McConaughey in Austin

Nick Jonas in Barcelona

Kevin Jonas in Barcelona

Lewis Capaldi In Berlin

David Hasselhoff In Berlin

Nicole Scherzinger in London

Lewis Hamilton in Paris

Twenty one In Los Angeles

"I have traveled the world with my brothers, playing in all the major cities, but I have never had time to explore any of them," says Jonas in the trailer below. Until now.