Watch Joe Jonas and his famous friends take on the world

Joe Jonas he manages (in a new city) with a little help from his friends. See for yourself in the new trailer for his travel series Joe's mug.
Launching in Quibi today, Monday April 27, Joe's mug follow Jonas, the one from DNCE and Jonas brothers fame, traveling the world before the Happiness Begins tour. Here's who it bounced around the world:
Sophie Turner in amsterdam
Tina Fey In New York
Matthew McConaughey in Austin
Nick Jonas in Barcelona
Kevin Jonas in Barcelona
Lewis Capaldi In Berlin
David Hasselhoff In Berlin
Nicole Scherzinger in London
Lewis Hamilton in Paris
Twenty one In Los Angeles
"I have traveled the world with my brothers, playing in all the major cities, but I have never had time to explore any of them," says Jonas in the trailer below. Until now.
Jonas stands up in New York (after eating a pizza with Fey), throws beers, makes friends with the Hoff, and more.
Cup of Joe is just the last Quibi to launch. Turner has his own series, Survive, his first project since game of Thrones finished and there it is Liam Hemsworth& # 39; s Most dangerous game, Anna Kendrick in Fool, Chrissy Teigenown series of courtrooms Chrissy cut, Dismantled with Tituss Burgess, a new Indicated with Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, Chance of the rapper in Punk & # 39; d and many many more. Each episode is designed for mobile viewing on the go, recording in 10 minutes or less.
