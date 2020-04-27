Vivo outperforms Samsung in smartphone sales in India

Vivo sold more smartphones in India than Samsung for the first time in the last quarter, according to Canalys data. The company's sales to vendors nearly doubled year-over-year to 6.7 million units, nearly 20 percent of the market, securing second place behind Xiaomi's 10.3 million units and 31 percent share. Samsung shipments fell 14% to 6.3 million units, making it the third-largest brand ahead of Realme and Oppo.

Overall, the Indian market grew 12 percent year-on-year despite the country closing at the end of March. It is worth noting that Vivo is a brand of BBK Electronics along with Realme and Oppo. If sales of the three were combined, the huge Chinese conglomerate, which also owns OnePlus, would easily take first place with more than 40 percent market share.

Canalys analyst Madhumita Chaudhary, however, calls Vivo's victory "bittersweet." The company is the main sponsor of the Indian Premier League, a massively popular Twenty20 cricket league that takes place every spring, and Chaudhary says Vivo's shipments were meant to guarantee high levels of stock. Since the IPL season has been postponed, it will be more difficult for Vivo to achieve its expected sale to consumers, even if the blockade is lifted.

Still, the numbers demonstrate Vivo's growing brand power in India, even if it can't account for an unprecedented pandemic. BBK's dominance is also strengthening. Realme in particular has increased its shipments by 200 percent in the past year.