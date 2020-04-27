Vijay Deverakonda raises funds for coronavirus relief work

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission



The Arjun Reddy star has been doing his part for society in the midst of the pandemic. Vijay Deverakonda had previously planned to help 2,000 families, but now he says he has to reinstate his plan with generous funds from his fans. She has raised more than 40 lakh rupees through her Middle Class Fund and now she hopes to help more than 4,000 families.



Vijay took to his Twitter account where he shared a spreadsheet showing the amount of donation received and how many households have received aid so far. Along with the spreadsheet, the actor also wrote an emotional thank you note.



He also shared a tweet from a person who donated 1 Lakh to the Deverakonda Foundation. The actor responded by saying, "Darling, more than 100 families will be contacted with your support for #MCF. Bigg hugg." On Sunday, Vijay went to social media to make two important announcements. He wrote: "None of us was prepared for this. But we are fighters. We will survive this and come out strong. This also hit me hard, but now I am here. I am here with my amazing team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a fund of Rs 1.30 cr to help everyone we can. All we need is a little love, kindness and support and I send everyone my love and strength. " He even published an 11-minute video clip in which the actor assured that he will provide employment opportunities and take care of immediate requirements, such as food and medicine through his foundation. He also added that he will address the immediate needs of more than 2,000 families.

