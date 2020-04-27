Video: Karan Johar's lip sync with Rishi Kapoor's song will make you ROFL

Karan Johar is a director and producer who knows how to keep his viewers entertained not only with his movies but also with his antics on social media. Karan regularly posts photos of himself posing like a pro and even videos that reflect his witty sense of humor. Today she visited Instagram to post a video in which her face has been placed almost perfectly on Rishi Kapoor and the video shows one of the entire song with Karan's lip syncing it up.

Karan captioned the post as: “The Magic of Face Mapping

Raj Kapoor was one of my favorite filmmakers of all time! And Rishi Kapoor is my all-time favorite actor! This is a gift that Sandeep @ 2ouringsandy gave me. I want to thank you for this gift, one that I will always treasure! I also want to tell everyone to please go ahead and laugh! You are totally allowed! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar ” Entertaining, isn't it? Ad