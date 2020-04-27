Victims of the Santa Clara flu died of COVID-19; Warm weather defies orders to stay home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Marin's couple bakes treats for elderly people confined to their home

BALLS – Every morning for the past month, psychologist Richard Heckler and his partner, Karen, head directly to Heckler's colorful, hand-painted Bolinas kitchen. They grab some flour, sourdough and yeast and start their baking day for the elderly in their hometown. "Richard, my partner in crime, and I were talking about who we could give (our bread) to … we decided to use Nextdoor to see if there was interest because there are a lot of older people in Bolinas," Karen said. "We thought,‘ What if we could bake bread every day and see if anyone wants something? " read more

Bay Area Entrepreneur Uses Office Supplies To Build Face Shields For Frontline Workers

EL CERRITO – A Bay Area business owner has gone from selling Tesla air fresheners to producing face shields made from office supplies for front-line workers. "It's been wild, I wasn't expecting as much demand," said Scent Wedge founder Arash Malek. The Orinda resident started producing his mask 23 days ago and said he has already received around 200 requests out of a total of 6,000 escudos from coast to coast. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus holders

The Santa Clara toll reaches 100 victims; 6 flu deaths reclassified as COVID-19 deaths

SANTA CLARA – The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak rose to 100 in Santa Clara County over the weekend, including six people who were previously declared victims of the flu, but whose medical examiner reexamined the exam. coronavirus. Over the past week, the coroner has reclassified nine deaths in the county, from flu victims to coronavirus deaths, including Patricia Dowd, 57, who died on February 6 and perhaps the first victim to die in the United States. States Two other deaths on February 17 and March 6 were from older men. On Friday, the medical examiner sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors informing them of the six new reclassifications. read more

Coronavirus update: some states are reopening; Will California begin to relax the restrictions?

SAN FRANCISCO – More states will loosen coronavirus-related restrictions this week after weekend reopens in states like Georgia and Oklahoma. But what awaits Californians? In his latest press conference on this issue, Governor Gavin Newsom indicated that most of the six conditions he established before the state can consider reopening have yet to be met. This occurs when states like New York are even beginning to open up. From Texas to even coastal towns in southern California. In Colorado, retail businesses may open with curbside pickup, and elective medical procedures may resume. read more

The impact of the persistent pandemic can forever change the travel industry

SAN FRANCISCO – The airline industry has obtained a $ 50 billion lifeline from the federal government, but even after containing the virus, the pandemic will forever change airlines and the way we travel. At San Francisco International Airport, you can look far and wide, and you're lucky to see only one passenger. "It's more than surreal, it's creepy," said OFS worker Morris Jackson. read more

Officials move forward with plan to house COVID-19 victims in Sonoma state dormitory

ROHNERT PARK – Officials were moving forward with plans to use parts of the Sonoma State University campus to meet public health needs during the coronavirus emergency with an initial group of people to be placed in a dormitory this week. The county-university agreement, originally announced three weeks ago, "will provide a safe facility for people who have positive COVID or have pending tests, and a place for homeless people who are highly vulnerable and cannot take refuge in the place ", According to a press release from the city of Rohnert Park. read more

Hawaii governor extends order to stay home until May 31

HONOLULU – Governor David Ige has extended the Hawaiian Home Status Request and the mandatory quarantine for visitors until May 31. "This was not an easy decision. I know this has been difficult for everyone. Companies need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal," Ige said in a statement. "But this virus is potentially deadly, especially for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. "Ige also announced that elective surgeries can now be performed and that the beaches will be open for exercise. read more

Sausalito officials shut down parking lots, promise offensive against lockdown violators

SAUSALITO – Sausalito is a favorite place for weekend visitors. But, during the coronavirus outbreak, if you don't live there or have official business there, the city says you're not welcome. During normal times the city is crowded on sunny weekends and even during the shelter in place it has been a popular place to visit. "That's the luxury of living in Marin, man," said Maximilian Johnson, enjoying the sun on Sunday. "You have to enjoy it while you can, you know what I mean?" he said with a laugh. read more

California child care professionals leverage technology to maintain health and education home visits

OAKLAND: The stay-at-home order has changed some of California's most important health and education services for infants and toddlers, home visits, and early intervention services, at a time when families may need them most. Home visiting programs send nurses, social workers, and other trained professionals to the homes of low-income parents to provide health advice and early education. They also help children reach milestones, such as crawling, picking up objects, speaking their first words, and playing. Speech therapists and others also make home visits for early intervention with children with developmental delays. read more

Vallejo Planning Commissioner shoots Cat during Zoom meeting Subsequent resignations

VALLEJO – A planning commissioner in Vallejo resigned after throwing his pet and apparently drinking a beer during a Zoom meeting between city officials that was made public. During an April 20 conference call from the City Planning Commission, Chris Platzer announced, "I would like to introduce my cat," then he picked up his pet, held it in front of the camera, and suddenly threw the animal out of the screen. Platzer was also seen drinking from a green bottle during the meeting. After the conference ended, he could be heard making derogatory comments. "I'm going to call you bull, you little ones," according to the original video of the commission meeting posted by the city. read more

Antibody controversy against coronavirus

UCSF performs its first convalescent plasma transfusion COVID-19 líquido Liquid Gold ’

SAN FRANCISCO – Some have described it as "liquid gold,quot;. Convalescent plasma administered by COVID-19 survivors could help those in danger of losing their own battles with the virus. The first hour-long procedure occurred at the UCSF Medical Center on Thursday night. It is what this type of transfusion could do in the future that has some hopeful medical experts in the fight against COVID-19. The transfer of convalescent plasma, from a person who has recovered from an illness to a patient who is fighting it, has been done before. read more

There is no evidence that the antibodies protect against future COVID-19 infection.

SAN FRANCISCO – In a recently published scientific report, the World Health Organization said there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection. Previously, some governments have suggested that the presence of antibodies could serve as a passport for immunity or a risk-free certificate that would allow people to return to work or travel. "The WHO is reminding us and, if we need to remember, that it is premature to claim that the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 offers protection, that may be true, it may not be true," said UC Berkeley Professor of Art Epidemiology , Art Reingold. read more