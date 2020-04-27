VH1 Gets Top Friday Night Rating in 10 Years with "RuPaul’s Drag Race" – Up News Info

VH1 killed on Friday night with a RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race programming block that included the premiere of RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. They dominated the two fabulous drag-driven reality competitions, offering the best VH1 rating on Friday night since December 2007.

The last episode of season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race The night started, earning a 0.64 in the 18-49 adult demographic. This was the second highest rated episode of the season.

The debut of RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race followed and scored 0.58 on the demo and 685,000 viewers tuned in to watch RiverdaleJordan Connor, comedian and actor Jermaine Fowler and YoungerNico Tortorella gets drag makeovers from Endurance race Students Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, and Monet X Change. The trio competed and synchronized their lips for their lives for charity.