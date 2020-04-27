Ventura and San Bernardino counties report new cases, no new deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported more cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, though none reported additional deaths.

In San Bernardino, health officials reported 21 additional cases and no new deaths, bringing the county total to 1,772 cases and 82 deaths.

Ad

As of Monday, 17,577 San Bernardino County residents have been screened for COVID-19.

RELATED: Coronavirus: 2 Inland Empire Men Charged With $ 4M Mask Scheme

Ventura County reported six new cases and no new deaths, with a total of 503 cases and 17 deaths across the county.

Of those 503 confirmed cases, 271 people have recovered from the disease and 29 were in hospital with seven in intensive care units.

As of Monday, the county has evaluated 9,282 people.