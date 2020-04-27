Home Entertainment Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Kahaa Toh Tha Short Film is All...

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Kahaa Toh Tha Short Film is All Heart

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Kahaa Toh Tha Short Film is All Heart
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The latest Times Music presentation is a short film titled Kahaa Toh Tha. The short film stars real-life couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta. He was shot at his home during the confinement.

After establishing himself as a familiar face in front of the camera, Vatsal decided to put on the director's hat for this film. A little over six minutes, Kahaa Toh Tha explores love in times of quarantine. It has been conceived, created and filmed at home with a phone camera. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta play a typical middle-class couple. They realize that their marriage is not working, but they are trapped in quarantine. "It is a story about Abir and Myraa and how their marriage goes through ups and downs during the confinement. I suppose many couples will be able to relate to him. We also do it in many ways," said Vatsal.

Kahaa Toh Tha is an exclusive release from Times Music. It is available to watch only on the YouTube Times Music channel.

Kahaa Toh Tha

Recommended for you

ajax-loaderLoading the next article …

%MINIFYHTML6cd860da6a4f94968c41695c0f0fc37f12%%MINIFYHTML6cd860da6a4f94968c41695c0f0fc37f13%

Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©