Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta Kahaa Toh Tha Short Film is All Heart

The latest Times Music presentation is a short film titled Kahaa Toh Tha. The short film stars real-life couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta. He was shot at his home during the confinement.

After establishing himself as a familiar face in front of the camera, Vatsal decided to put on the director's hat for this film. A little over six minutes, Kahaa Toh Tha explores love in times of quarantine. It has been conceived, created and filmed at home with a phone camera. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta play a typical middle-class couple. They realize that their marriage is not working, but they are trapped in quarantine. "It is a story about Abir and Myraa and how their marriage goes through ups and downs during the confinement. I suppose many couples will be able to relate to him. We also do it in many ways," said Vatsal.

Kahaa Toh Tha is an exclusive release from Times Music. It is available to watch only on the YouTube Times Music channel.