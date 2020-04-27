Vallejo Planning Commissioner shoots Cat during Zoom meeting Subsequent resignations – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info / AP) – A planning commissioner in Vallejo resigned after throwing his pet and apparently drinking a beer during a Zoom meeting between city officials that was made public.

During an April 20 conference call from the City Planning Commission, Chris Platzer announced, "I would like to introduce my cat," then he picked up his pet, held it in front of the camera, and suddenly threw the animal out of the screen. Platzer was also seen drinking from a green bottle during the meeting.

After the conference ended, he could be heard making derogatory comments. "I'm going to call you bull, you little ones," according to the original video of the commission meeting posted by the city.

In an email sent to the Vallejo Times-Herald on Saturday, Platzer announced his resignation from the planning commission, effective immediately. The resignation came days before the city council decided to consider a resolution to remove him from the seven-person panel, the newspaper said.

"I did not conduct myself at the Zoom meeting in a manner appropriate for a planning commissioner and I apologize for any damage that may have been caused," Platzer wrote in the email. “I serve the advice of the council and I no longer have that confidence and support. I extend my gratitude to those who have supported me during my tenure. I have always felt that serving Vallejo in a voluntary position is honorable because Vallejo is worth serving. We all live in uncertain times and certainly, like many of you, I am adapting to a new normal. ”

Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee said the city is trying to confirm whether Platzer officially resigned from the commission. Platzer could not be reached for comment by phone Saturday.

Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said Friday that decorum must be followed at every public meeting.

"This hurts the credibility of the city," added Sampayan. What if a developer is watching the meeting (and sees that)? Obviously they would have concerns about the city. "

