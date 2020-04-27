Untitled Entertainment & The Cartel Ink Development and production agreement – Up News Info

Untitled Entertainment and The Cartel, the producer behind AMC A fright programWe have reached an agreement to develop ten films in the next two years.

The two companies will release the films for television and theatrical releases, as well as for international distribution.

The Cartel, which is also producing Syfy Day of the Dead, will finance the films and operate as the production services company, while untitled TV executive Laura Notarianni, who previously worked on Orphan Black Producer Temple Street Productions will oversee creativity.

"Untitled is a tremendous management company and represents exceptional actors, writers and directors," said Stan Spry, co-executive director of The Cartel. “Michael Rosenberg has been a friend and colleague for over a decade and has impeccable taste and extensive development and production experience. We hope that success and growth continue together. ”

Michael Rosenberg, Head of Television, Untitled Entertainment added: “Stan and The Cartel provide a wealth of experience in the production and financing of films and television films. We are delighted to collaborate with them on a list of movies that will not only use and showcase our diverse and exceptional talent roster, but will also provide entertainment and escapism to a wide audience. "

