Under pressure to reopen in fall, school leaders plan unprecedented changes

From the White House podium to harassed homes, there is pressure to reopen the country's schools. But the next iteration of American education will look very different from the classrooms that students and teachers abruptly left last month.

Many overwhelmed school systems remain focused on implementing remote education that was established on the go. Others, however, are deeply planning what they see to come: an intermediate scenario in which schools are open but children are scattered in places where they are normally crowded.

The new landscape could include one-way hallways, masked children and teachers, and lunch inside the classrooms rather than cafeterias. Buses can run half empty, and students can read their temperatures before entering the building. And in districts across the country, officials are considering taking half of the students to school on certain days, while the rest learn from home. Then they would change.

"Our students need some kind of normalcy," said Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District. "Right now, your entire world has been interrupted with things you have never dealt with before, and need to be around other people.

Many teachers are afraid to return too early, and teacher unions are warning against that. Health experts warn that even if covid-19 cases decline, a second wave of infection could come with the flu season later this year. And while many parents are eager to finish the national experiment in remote education, others are terrified that any return to school exposes their children to life-threatening illness.

But the pressure is mounting. President Donald Trump has lobbied to reopen the economy, and a key to a functional workforce is a school system that allows parents to do their jobs. Conservative activists have protested orders to stay home in various states, with Trump's encouragement. Several states are beginning to reopen some businesses, with more planned in May.

Many educators are also eager to get students back, as they have concluded that remote education is much less effective and can leave lasting academic damage. They also fear for the safety and well-being of students who depend on schools for food, health care, social services, and emotional stability.

The people who most want to go back to school may be the students themselves.

"I want to go back so bad," said Zoe Davis, 16, a sophomore at Chalmette High School in Chalmette, Louisiana. Unlike others, she has a computer and internet access, and has been following her classes at home. But she said learning about Zoom is far from ideal, and she misses bonding with classmates over school activities like the dance team.

"I wonder, 'Wow, school is an important part of my life and why I am who I am," he said.

"A programmed nightmare,quot;

Forty-three other states in the District of Columbia have mandated or recommended that schools remain closed this spring. Districts remain unsure whether they will be allowed to run summer school in person.

White House guidelines require schools to reopen in a second phase of recovery, after symptoms and cases of covid-19 in one state or region have decreased for at least two 14-day periods. The additional guidance being finalized offers detailed suggestions, such as keeping children together in a group, spacing desks six feet away, closing or limiting the use of cafes and playgrounds, and distributing children on buses, all ideas that are already being considered by school districts across the country. .

Rural areas with few cases of covid-19 are likely to open first. Last week, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, D, said his state's schools could begin reopening in May. But most school leaders are looking to the next school year.

Hinojosa said Plan A, for Dallas schools to open August 15 under normal conditions, is unlikely. Therefore, it is considering a time when some students attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with all remote on Fridays. He said lunches would probably have to be in classrooms to avoid large groups, and he is reconsidering sports.

"In Texas we have two sports: soccer and spring soccer," he joked. He suggested replacing tackled football with flag football, although a lot of saliva and sweat are also exchanged in that sport. Perhaps more realistically, he raised delaying the season. A decision will need to be made soon, with summer practices scheduled to begin in July, he said. "This is just around the corner."

In Montana, state-recommended districts consider a combination of face-to-face and remote learning, and some are planning that, a spokesperson said.

Washington, D.C., schools are considering partial openings, first bringing in younger students who are learning to read, or perhaps seniors, to keep them on track for graduation.

Minnesota state guidelines recommend turning desks in the same direction and washing hands when entering and leaving the classroom. In Miami, officials seek to schedule lunches in multiple shifts and smaller groups for physical education.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, D, suggested last week to cut down on group activities like meals, physical education and recess, and amazing start times. He said he was starting to talk to school officials about how to make it work.

“We need our children to go back to school. I need my children to go back to school, "said Newsom, whose children are 8, 6 and 4 years old." We have to deal with their mental health and the mental health of the parents. "

In San Diego, opening in the fall would require staggered start times and reconfigured classrooms to allow for social distancing, said Howard Taras, the district doctor. In some high school classes, he said, students with the same schedule could group together, with teachers instead of students rotating from one classroom to another to reduce traffic in the hallway.

He said that teachers and students may need to wear masks while at school, and the district will have to make sure that personal protective equipment is available. Teachers, students, and staff may need to be routinely screened for coronavirus. And he said the district may need to run half-filled buses to distribute students on board, which means adding more trips. That would be costly, at a time when state and local governments are preparing for budget cuts.

"I can see this as a programmed nightmare," said Taras. He said the district "will need a supercomputer,quot; to work out the details. "But those are the kinds of solutions we will have to resort to."

In New York City, the nation's largest district, there may be a combination of remote and in-person learning, or staggered starts, said Edie Sharp, chief of staff for the city's schools. His team is also studying approaches from other countries, including certain Chinese provinces, which first brought the students closest to graduation, and Denmark, which started with the youngest.

"There are arguments on both sides," Sharp said. “Some of the research on what we see in younger grades and learning loss is really compelling. Seniors, on the other hand, are very eager for the paths to high school completion. "

Not so fast

In the midst of planning, there is a lot of skepticism. Parents, teachers, and administrators fear that political pressure will force them to return before it is safe. Some dismiss the ideas of social distancing under consideration as a joke, saying it would be nearly impossible to prevent transmission of the virus in a school.

"What really worries me is this false sense of security," said Andrea Smith of Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, who has a second-grade son and daughter in daycare. Even with fewer students in one school, he said, "it only takes one person,quot; who is sick to infect others.

Mae Winter, who has a child in kindergarten and fifth grade at the Seminole County Public Schools in Florida, is considering placing her children at the county's virtual virtual school in the fall. Her husband is immunocompromised and she wonders if there is any safe way to bring hundreds of children and adults to school.

“How do I send a child to a school with 700 other children and as many teachers, staff, teachers, aides, volunteers on and off, and still make sure their exposure is minimal or nil? I can't. It's impossible, "he said.

In the days leading up to the closing of schools last month, some districts saw attendance drop. None of the measures discussed will work without community acceptance, said Michael Casserly, executive director of the Council of Large City Schools, a nonprofit coalition of 76 of the nation's largest urban public school systems, which is studying these options.

"The public's confidence may not be there yet," he said. "We don't want to open them and people get sick or nobody or some of the two don't show up."

Teacher unions played a significant role in lobbying schools to close across the country, including New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio, D, resisted closing schools before changing course. To date, the United Federation of Teachers counts at least 52 teachers and teacher assistants who have died from covid-19 complications, out of the 120,000 employees it represents in New York.

Now the union is warning about returning to the classroom. An online petition he created presents a list of lawsuits before schools reopen. He obtained more than 53,000 signatures in his early days.

It won't be safe to reopen until there is "massive and accurate,quot; evidence, as well as contact tracking and isolation of infected people, said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest union. She is frustrated by what she sees as inappropriate pressure from Trump and worries that it will lead to bad decisions. "We need evidence that those children are safe to return."

Jami Cole, a third-grade teacher at a school outside of Oklahoma City, chokes on the thought of students she hasn't seen in a month. Last week, she returned to her classroom and cried through her artwork. Still, he's concerned that political pressure will influence Oklahoma Governor Republican Kevin Stitt to open schools prematurely. It allowed some businesses to reopen on Friday.

Cole has rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder, and her husband is receiving treatment for leukemia. "The thought of coming back too early terrifies me," he said.

Some schools may simply not be equipped to keep children safe. Handwashing is part of any plan to reduce the spread of the infection, but older schools don't have many sinks, said Mary Filardo, founder and director of the 21st Century School Fund, a nonprofit organization that analyzes facilities. and other urban education problems.

"Imagine a school of 500 with maybe 10 sinks in total for students," he said. Modern schools, he said, have many more bathrooms, but older buildings may have only one per gender, per floor. Some school bathrooms lack basic items like soap.

He added that in richer schools, children may have their own crayons and calculators, but in low-income areas they share germs.

Opening too early could cause schools to face illness or lawsuit, or both, said Daniel Domench, executive director of AASA, the Association of School Superintendents. It is skeptical, even when its members work to find creative solutions.

"I would have to tie the kids to their seats to keep them six feet away," he said. Still, he said, schools are forced to prepare. When "the governor says schools will open, what choice does a superintendent have?"

